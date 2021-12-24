China tries to cancel Christmas

VCG via Getty Images YANTAI, CHINA – DECEMBER 24: Workers wearing inflated costumes of Santa Claus entertain customers at the Joy City shopping mall on December 24, 2021 in Yantai, Shandong Province of China. (Photo by Tang Ke / VCG via Getty Images)

Santa Claus – and even more so Baby Jesus – will be seen very little in China this year. The ever-growing government push towards the ideals of nationalism and “socialism with Chinese characteristics”, coupled with the Communist Party’s exhortation – in power in China for over 70 years now – to boycott Western cultural values, is causing many parents Chinese choose to give up the Christmas celebrations to “avoid trouble”. Therefore, this year, Santa Claus and Baby Jesus will not be bringing gifts to many Chinese children. The trend towards the “cancellation” of Christmas and its traditions is closely linked to the recent squeeze of the Beijing government on religions. Last week, speaking at the first national conference on religious work in China since 2016, President Xi Jinping warned that religious activities must remain within the law, while also imposing further tightening of online controls on religious affairs, in the name of “security. national”. But that’s not enough. Because the CCP’s strategy to bring about a real “cancel culture” in Chinese sauce to success is also affecting the teaching of foreign languages, and in particular English. This was seen in July when, citing the need to reduce the workload for pupils and the financial burden for parents – but with the obvious aim of further strengthening ideological control – Beijing launched a series of policies to reform the country’s private education sector. Private educational institutions across China are shutting down English language teaching centers as a result of this crackdown, and public schools shun foreign festivals in deference to the dictates of rising nationalism. Under the new rules, it is forbidden to accept foreign investments and profit from teaching subjects such as English, while it is forbidden to accept foreign curricula or hiring foreigners based outside the country for online lessons. Many families, who until yesterday faced economic sacrifices to send their daughters to study English – also considered in China, always until yesterday, the connecting language for the increasingly integrated economies of the world – today prefer to give up, always for “Avoid trouble”. And in this logic towards hyper-nationalism, it even appears coherent as Christmas and its whole “package” of traditions and celebrations so much “capitalist” and “Western” ended up straight into the cauldron of unwelcome practices and traditions. to the Party.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins via Reuters A man holds a mobile phone in front of an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China November 11, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Christmas is not a public holiday in China, but it has been a very popular holiday among young people – beyond its religious value – since the 1990s. For the 68 million Chinese Christians (approximately 5% of the population, all “registered” by the government and making mandatory reference to the so-called “Patriotic Church”, controlled by the Communist Party), Christmas is always the holiday par excellence, but in recent years it has become day by day more difficult, unwelcome and – at times – even dangerous, to celebrate it. Huge numbers of Chinese – especially in large urban areas – are used to celebrating a commercialized and religiously sterilized version of Christmas, much like we do in the West: they hang out together to shop for gifts, go skating and party. But in recent years, in an effort to resist Western cultural influences, the government has tried hard to cool public enthusiasm about Christmas. In 2006, a large group of students from Chinese universities, including those from Peking and Tsinghua University in Beijing, considered “elite” universities, started this trend by publishing an open letter condemning the Chinese for their growing inclination to celebrate Christmas. But the criticisms have failed to extinguish public interest in “Western” celebrations. In 2018, also driven by growing nationalism triggered by Trump’s Sino-American trade war, the local governments of Hebei province – to the north – and those of Guizhou and Guangxi – to the south – issued orders banning the decorations. festivals and large-scale gatherings to celebrate Christmas. It is tolerated that malls and stores are putting up decorations and launching holiday sales promotions, but they must keep a low profile. Schools and universities across the nation have been warned by authorities not to celebrate “Western holidays”. But Chinese children, just like those of the Western world, love Christmas, for the joy and warmth of the holiday and the gifts from Santa Claus. They do not receive gifts on any traditional Chinese festival. Even in the case of the most important traditional holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year, where traditionally they receive a red package from their grandparents, tradition has it that there is money inside the package or envelope, not gifts. “Even though I like to decorate the tree with my children, I have decided that we will no longer celebrate Christmas for reasons of political correctness,” wrote a Weibo user, the Chinese Twitter, in a post that went viral. While another wrote that “Many colleagues and friends are boycotting Christmas to show their patriotism after seeing” The Battle of Lake Changjin “in October”. The reference is to one of the many patriotic productions launched this year to celebrate the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, “The Battle at Lake Changjin”, a film that describes a crucial battle in the Korean war as the struggle between heroic Chinese soldiers and the sadistic and depraved US troops. The film literally broke the Chinese box office of 2021, with a record takings of 5.6 billion yuan (874 million dollars), surpassing the precedent of another “patriotic” film: Wolf Warrior 2 ”. “The battle of Lake Changijn” sparked a real patriotic frenzy online, with thousands of users who, on the most popular social media platforms such as Weibo and Douyin, swore that they would no longer celebrate Christmas to commemorate the sacrifice made. from those Chinese soldiers. Indeed, the link between Christmas and “bad American soldiers” in the film is very relative. While US soldiers are eager to finish the battle to be able to return home for Christmas 1950, in fact, their Chinese opponents – ill-equipped and forced to eat only potatoes frozen in sub-zero temperatures – resist and fight until the last. But that was enough to trigger a real anti-Christmas collective hysteria online, with those users who “dared” to share photos of classic festive decorations, such as fir trees and lights, which quickly became targets of poisonous comments such as: “You haven’t seen the battle on Lake Changjin? ” or “Have you forgotten your patriotic commitment to stay away from Christmas?”

PETER PARKS via Getty Images A woman walks down a street lined with Chinese flags two days before the upcoming Comunist Party Congress 06 November 2002. The 16th Party Congress begining 08 November will start a landmark generational change in the communist leadership with President Jiang Zemin tipped to stand down as party head in favor of Vice-President Hu Jintao who is expected to take over the presidency next spring. AFP PHOTO / Peter PARKS (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP via Getty Images)