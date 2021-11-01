China, Turkey and Brexit: the unresolved issues

Multilateralism or, rather, the dream of a return to multilateralism was one of the mantras of the G20 in Rome. If “multilateralism” means meetings and discussions, the summit, led with undisputed authority by Mario Draghi, certainly met expectations. But if the use of multilateralism involves reaching compromises and shared actions, the assessment changes. From this point of view, the G20 offered few shared solutions.

On the climate issue Draghi miraculously managed to smooth out the positions of an India and a China ready to drag Glasgow’s COP 26 to disaster. On many other issues, the dreamed of multilateralism has remained an abstraction. At the end of the bilateral agreement between the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the French President Emmanuelle Macron, the clash over fishing rights seemed almost to worsen. The talks between US President Joe Biden and the Turkish Recep Tayyp Erdogan have not healed the rift that tears NATO apart. And the cold war climate created by the clash between Washington and Beijing over the Taiwan question remained icy even after the meeting between the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. In this “whirlwind” of talks and negotiations, the most surreal event for the climate of evident and mutual incomprehension was the Johnson-Macron meeting. At the end – while Paris insisted on the will of the two leaders to find a solution – Johnson’s spokesman announced concern about the “rhetoric of the French government.” More than an air of compromise, the Channel was pulling, in short, an air of “escalation”. Also because London charged Paris with the responsibility of “finding a solution” and “taking a step back from worrying threats”.

The only real novelty of the meeting between Biden and Erdogan was its realization. An event not exactly obvious one week after the Turkish president’s threats to expel ten Western ambassadors, including the American one, guilty of having requested the release of the philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala. The meeting – indispensable to avoid a dramatic crisis within the Atlantic Alliance – was not enough to convince Erdogan to give up the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft defense system, purchased by Turkey. And so the White House, while reiterating that “Ankara remains an important ally within NATO”, recalled that the possession of those missiles purchased by Russia “continues to cause concern”. In all this, however, the palm of the coldest and most divisive bilateral goes to the one that saw Blinken and the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi as protagonists. The premises, it must be said, were very bad. Just 24 hours earlier, Beijing – unpaid for having tried to scuttle the climate agreements had also threatened to abandon any joint action on Covid. President Xi Jinping himself, speaking in virtual connection with the G20, had warned those who, like the United States, accuse Beijing of having contributed to the origin and spread of the virus. Soon after, Wang Yi dropped the third torpedo threatening “anyone who will interfere” in the Taiwan issue. Threats reinforced yesterday morning by the umpteenth incursion of eight Beijing fighter-bombers into the so-called “identification and defense space” southwest of Taiwan. In this climate, not much could be expected. Although Blinken has tried to lighten the situation by recalling that the United States confirms the traditional recognition of a single China, namely that of Beijing, Wang Yi has been careful not to appear conciliatory and reiterated the annexationist wishes of the Dragon. “The real status quo of Taiwan – he said – is that there is only one China. Taiwan is a part of China and both are part of the same country. “