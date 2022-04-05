China turns teleworking on its head in the middle of the covid wave

The pandemic is not over, and to show Shanghai. The largest city in China is being hit again by the coronavirus, and local authorities have ordered the confinement of its 26 million inhabitants. Some measures that have led several companies in the city to adopt a striking emergency solution: place beds in offices and factories or rent rooms in nearby hotels to house their employees and that economic activity is maintained without disobeying the restrictions to curb the new wave, according to Quartz.

like in the olympics. This strategy to curb contagion is similar to that adopted by the Chinese authorities during the Beijing Winter Olympics, in which closed circuits were designed around hotels and sports venues known as bubbles to ensure that possible contagions only spread through a limited and controlled circle of people.

Beds in the factory. Thus, there are several companies that have decided to place beds in their facilities, and not only Chinese. The American GE Healthcare, which manufactures medical devices, has decided to incorporate sleeping spaces in its Shanghai factories to continue production, and the same has been done by the German pharmaceutical company Boehringer-Ingelheim and different dairy and automobile companies in the great metropolis. China, according to local media reports.

Also in offices. But the factories are not the only ones that have taken these measures to maintain their activity. Both businesses and financial companies have adopted similar resolutions to continue their work, such as the investment fund Zhong Ou Asset Management, according to Bloomberg. In the case of this company, employees who spend the night in the offices receive a bonus of $300 extra per day. There is no information about the rest of the companies.

Other measures. Temporarily moving the residence of workers to factories and offices is not the only measure that companies operating in China have taken to maintain their activity during the new wave of infections, although it is certainly the most striking. Other companies have chosen to divert production to unaffected areas and pay overtime to increase activity there, house their workers in hotels or allow employees with negative tests who live near the facilities to continue working.

Image | Xu Kangping/AP