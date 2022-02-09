China-US pact betrayed, record trade surplus in 2021 (+ 14.5%)

Listen to the audio version of the article

The China-US surplus monitored by Chinese Mofcom statistics is confirmed by US data that define the agreement signed at the time of the Trump presidency a historic failure. Beijing bought 30% less of the products it had committed to import to rebalance the weights. In 2021 the surplus grew by 14.5% to 355.3 billion, the highest from the 2018 record of 418.2 billion. Beijing is also protesting at the inclusion of 33 other Chinese companies on the list of suspected exporters.

Missed purchase target

MofCom data has repeatedly announced it, China’s economy is driven by import-export, but at the expense of the US surplus. The report from the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) comes to define the bilateral trade agreement as a “historic failure”.

With purchases more than 30% below the Phase 1 target, China imported only 57% of the U.S. exports it had committed to purchase, while agricultural purchases under the agreement reached 83%. of the total commitment.

The tariffs are still in place, and many US importers rely on promised purchases, which largely remained on paper. Meanwhile, the frictions are increasing, China has not digested the inclusion of another 33 companies in the group of those put under observation by the United States in import-export.

A rampant surplus

The warnings of the trade representative of the United States, Katherine Tai, did nothing. In 2021, the surplus grew by 14.5% to 355.3 billion, the highest from the 2018 record of 418.2 billion. The U.S. and China signed their long-awaited deal in January 2020, and the terms outlined in the deal went into effect a month later, with China pledging to purchase an additional $ 200 billion worth of goods and services in 2020-21. compared to 2017 levels. Under the agreement, China agreed to purchase at least $ 227.9 billion of US exports in 2020 and $ 274.5 billion in 2021, for a total of $ 502.4 billion in the two years. China ended up buying none of the $ 200 billion more US exports it promised to buy.