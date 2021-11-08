China: Wang Yaping first astronaut on spacewalk – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, 08 NOV – Wang Yaping became the first Chinese female astronaut to take a spacewalk when last night she took part in the first extravehicular activity of the Shenzhou 13 mission, together with the commander of the mission Zhai Zhigang.



The extravehicular operation began at 20:28 local (13:28 in Italy) when Zhai and Wang, 41, exited the Tiangong space station. The two completed the assembly of new components on the station’s robotic arm at midnight, using it for drills in maneuvers and rescue operations, the China Manned Space Agency reported, noting that the third component of the Ye Guangfu mission remained at the station. inside the station to monitor and support the spacewalk.



The space agency also specified that the purpose of the extravehicular activities was to carry out the safety and performance examination of the support devices and test the functions of a new type of suit, adding that the crew, during the mission of six months, it will carry out one to two additional spacewalks.



Born in Shandong province and the mother of a 5-year-old girl, Wang joined the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force in August 1997, serving as deputy squadron commander before joining the second group of astronauts at the PLA astronaut division in May 2010. (ANSA).

