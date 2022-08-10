China warns it won’t tolerate Taiwanese ‘separatists’

China stated that it will have zero tolerance for “separatist activities” in Taiwan, and insisted that he will retake the island by force if necessary, according to a white paper released Wednesday.

“The Taiwan Question and the Reunification of China in the New Era”, the white paper published by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, defines how Beijing intends take over the island through economic incentives and military pressure.

“We are ready to create a vast space for peaceful reunification, but we will not leave room for separatist activities in any form,” the white paper said.

Beijing’s warning came after several days of Chinese military maneuvers around Taiwanmade in response to the visit to Taipei by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The lawmaker last week became the highest US official to visit Taiwan in decades, despite the threat of retaliation from China, which seeks to keep Taipei isolated from the world stage.

“We will work with the greatest sincerity and will do everything possible to achieve peaceful reunification. But we will not renounce the use of force and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures,” the document highlights.

“This is to protect us against outside interference and all separatist activities. It is in no way targeting our Chinese compatriots in Taiwan. The use of force will be the last resort taken under compelling circumstances,” he adds.

The last time China enacted a white paper on Taiwan was in 2000.

The new document was released on the same day that a senior Taiwanese opposition leader traveled to China to meet with Taiwanese businessmen, despite the fact that Taipei had asked him to cancel the trip.

Andrew Hsia, deputy chairman of the pro-Beijing Kuomintang party, made the visit in his personal capacity and was not in the capital.

But Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has slammed him for crossing the Taiwan Strait as China maneuvers around the island.

Since the 1990s, the island went from being an autocracy to a vibrant democracy, and a particular Taiwanese identity has emerged.

Relations between the two sides have deteriorated since 2016, when current President Tsai, whose Democratic Progressive Party does not consider Taiwan as part of China, came to power.

His platform fits the definition of what China calls Taiwanese separatism.

fear of invasion

The Chinese white paper promises Taiwan economic prosperity as well as “more security and dignity” after “reunification.”

But that offer was made known after the largest military exercise that China has carried out around the island, including trials of a lock.

The maneuvers raised fears that the Chinese communist authorities were preparing for an invasion.

The exercises were expected to end on Sunday but continued this week, with no confirmation on when they will end.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) revealed on Wednesday details of the exercises carried out the day before around Taiwan.

The PLA eastern command said Tuesday’s drills focused on establishing air dominance, releasing videos and photos of fighter jets taking off and performing maneuvers such as mid-flight refueling from a tanker plane.

The armed force later said it “successfully completed several tasks,” without specifying whether it would carry out more exercises.

“The troops in the (east) monitor changes in the situation across the Taiwan Strait, They will continue to conduct military training and prepare for war,” the EPL added.

Taiwan accuses China of using Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to rehearse an invasion.

The island held its own military exercises to counter an attack on the island, and on Wednesday released images of its air, land and sea forces responding to Chinese maneuvers.

The Taiwanese exercises prompted another Chinese warning on Tuesday.

Any conspiracy to “resist reunification by arms … will end in failure, like a mantis trying to stop a chariot,” said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.