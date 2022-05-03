China WILL GIVE AWAY 15 million digital yuan to people for THIS reason

In a raffle in which we all wanted to participate, the Chinese government raffled off 15 million yuan among the inhabitants of the district of futianin the city of Shenzhen, the third most populous in the Asian country.

The winners will receive their prize through the application wechatwho a few months ago updated its software to allow payments and deposits with the digital currency issued by the Central Bank of China.

The 130 thousand winners will be able to spend their prizes on more than 5 thousand stores of the district without a minimum purchase.

One of several attempts

This is not the first draw organized by central banks and the chinese government to promote its digital currency, since in October of the previous year prizes were distributed for 10 million yuanbut on that occasion they could only be spent in 3,000 establishments designated by the government.

The adoption of eCNY It has also been tested in cities such as Shanghai, Suzhou, Xiong’an, Chengdu, Hainan, Changsha, Xi’an, Qingdao, Dalian, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangzhou and Xiamen.

The penetration of Chinese digital money is already a reality, according to the Finbold portal, there are currently 261 million unique users of the digital yuan and has been used in transactions exceeding 87 billion yuan.

bittersweet relationship

The relationship of China with cryptocurrencies has been harsh, since in May of the previous year, the Asian country imposed restrictive measures that sank the price of Bitcoin below 34 thousand dollars.

In addition, as part of these restrictions, banned that financial institutions and companies provide services that involve cryptocurrencies.

