China withdraws from hosting the 2023 Asian Cup due to COVID resurgence

China announced that it will not organize the Asian Cup 2023 football due to “Exceptional circumstances caused by the covid-19 pandemic”announced this Saturday the Asian Confederation (ACF).

Resurgence of COVID-19 in China

The country, which is currently experiencing a coronavirus outbreakhas already canceled or postponed the organization of multiple competitions planned in its territory, especially those asian gamesscheduled for September in Hangzhou (east).

The asian cupwhich brings together 24 teamswas to take place in 10 cities during the months of June and July 2023. The ACF He did not specify which country would be the new organizer.

China faces its worst wave of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic two years. Hoping to curb cases, the government adopted the strategy “Covid zero”which implies confinements and quarantines as soon as some cases are detected.

For this reason they are confined 25 million people in Shanghaiin the east, from April.

The official account of AFC He informed that he will work together with the parties involved in the tournament to determine the course they will chart in the future. Along with thanking the Chinese Federation for providing them with the necessary time to act in the face of next year.

