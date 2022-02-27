China would be Russia’s hope in the face of sanctions, but it is cautious

China is the only friendly country that would help Russia to mitigate the impact of economic sanctions due to their invasion to Ukraine, but the government of President Xi Jinping has given no sign of being willing to jeopardize its own access to European and US markets out of over-friendliness.

And even if Beijing wants it, its ability to support President Vladimir Putin with increased imports of gas and other Russian goods is limited.

Relations with Moscow have become more cordial since Xi took power in 2012, motivated by shared rancor towards Washington, but their interests may clash. When they carry out military exercises, Putin watches with concern the growing economic presence of China in Central Asia and the Russian Far East.

“The relationships China–Russia they are at their highest level in history, but the two countries are not an alliance,” said Li Xin, an international relations expert at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.

In response to invasionthe United States, Great Britain, the 27 countries of the European Union and other Western allies have announced or promised to apply sanctions to banks, entrepreneurs and companies of Russiaas well as controls on its own exports to deprive Russian companies and the Russian military of high-tech products.

The Xi government could support Putin within limits—and Chinese companies could take advantage of the situation to do better business—but not to the point of openly violating sanctions and becoming the target of punitive measures themselves.

“China does not want to be involved to the point of suffering because of his support for Russia”, said Mark Williams, chief economist at Capital Economics for Asia.

Although the trade of China with Russia it rose to $146.9 billion last year, less than a tenth of trade with the US and the EU, which totals $1.6 trillion.

“The key is whether they are willing to risk their access to Western markets to help Russia, and I don’t think that’s the case,” Williams added. “It’s not that big of a market.”

China It is the second largest economy in the world and the only one of the large countries that has not condemned invasion.

“The level of support Russia receive from China it will likely be a crucial factor in determining how well it can weather the long-term consequences,” former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd wrote on the website of the Asia Society, of which he chairs.

China’s multibillion-dollar purchases of Russian gas for its fuel-hungry economy have been a lifeline for Putin following trade and financial sanctions imposed in the wake of wresting Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

For the past decade, the Putin government has sought to expand exports to the Far East to reduce its dependence on European markets. Moscow and Beijing are trying to de-dollarize or reduce the use of the US currency in trade to mitigate their vulnerability to the US financial system and official pressure.

China bought one-sixth of the total exports of Russia last year and two-thirds of it in oil and gas, stressed Rajiv Biswas, IHS Markit’s chief Asia-Pacific economist.

“China it will be an important growth market for Russian energy exports,” added Biswas.

China it wants more gas, but Moscow cannot deliver it immediately. The gas pipelines between the two countries are full. Last month they signed a 30-year supply contract, but said the pipelines needed to transport the gas will take at least three years to complete.

Beijing has shown its self-interest by using the 2014 sanctions as leverage to negotiate lower prices in a previous contract. “We will not take advantage of other people’s difficulties,” Li said. “But, as an economic entity, Chinese companies will seek the maximum profit with the minimum possible cost.”

A Foreign Ministry spokesman did not respond directly when asked Friday if China would buy more Russian oil, but criticized “illegal unilateral sanctions” and said Beijing and Moscow conduct “normal trade cooperation.”

“We demand that the relevant parties do not infringe the rights and legitimate interests of China and other countries,” said spokesman Wang Wenbin.

China announced this week that it would allow the importation of wheat from all parts of Russia for the first time. That won’t be enough to offset lost gas revenues if Europe stops buying, but it would help raise incomes for Russian farmers.

Still, the announcement was accompanied by a warning that looms as a potential roadblock: shipments must be free of a fungus that previously led to China to avoid Russian wheat.

Moscow could also have undermined Beijing’s willingness to help by launching its invasion after Xi endorsed Russian claims of NATO expansion in a statement with Putin last month.

The Xi government has tried to distance itself from the attack by calling for respect for national sovereignty, including Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last week.

Although the commercial agreements will be fulfilled, “China will not take sides Russia in its invasion to Ukraine,” said Zhang Lihua, an expert on Sino-European relations at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

In a phone call with Putin on Friday, Xi said that China “supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve the problem through dialogue,” state TV reported.

The relationships of China with the United States and Europe they are tense due to the denunciations on the technological ambitions, access to the markets, human rights, Hong Kong and the Chinese claims of disputed seas and territories in the Himalayas.

The United States and its allies accuse China to help Iran and North Korea evade sanctions, but the scale of violations and punitive measures has been limited.

Beijing says it complies with the UN ban on most trade with North Korea because it makes nuclear weapons, but has been accused of China of not fully applying it for fear of an economic collapse and a refugee crisis on its border.

It is suspected that flag ships China they transport oil to North Korea and export their coal, but it is not clear if they have the backing of the Chinese government. North Korea is accused of using Chinese brokers to launder stolen cryptocurrency.

Aside from tech giant Huawei Technologies Ltd., which has been accused of trading with Iran, the offending Chinese companies are small and have few foreign activities that make them vulnerable to sanctions.

Previous sanctions on Moscow affected some Chinese oil companies with Russian partners, Li said. “This is what Chinese companies are worried about,” Li added.

AP researcher Yu Bing and video producer Caroline Chen in Beijing and Associated Press writers Hyung-Jin Kim in Seoul and David Rising in Bangkok contributed to this report.