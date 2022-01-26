China: Xi, aid for 500 million dollars to Central Asia – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, JANUARY 26 – China is ready to provide aid for 500 million dollars to the countries of Central Asia: this is what President Xi Jinping assured who yesterday met in virtual mode the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.



Xi said China “will strongly support them by safeguarding sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” according to official media reports, outlining plans to send an additional 50 million doses of Covid vaccine. .



Central Asian leaders said they will participate in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, scheduled for February 4.



Of the five countries, China’s top priority is Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest neighbor, rich in resources, but which has come under the spotlight due to turmoil sparked by rising fuel prices.



President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a national state of emergency on January 5, asking for assistance from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization on the same day. Troops, mostly from Moscow, arrived in the country on January 6. Xi’s message to Tokayev, with the offer of “the necessary support to the best of China’s capacity”, arrived the next day, making it advisable – according to observers – a recovery of maneuver. Kazakhstan shares a 1,700 km border with China, in particular the Xinjiang region, home to the Uyghur Muslim minority, which ended up in the Beijing squeeze. China has made it a priority to ensure stability in Kazakhstan, both for economic reasons and to prevent Islamic extremists from crossing the border into Xinjiang: Chinese investments in Kazakhstan amounted to $ 29.4 billion until the end of 2019 and more than 1,000 Chinese companies operate there.



