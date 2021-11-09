China, Xi towards power for life. And now target US aircraft carriers

Behind closed doors, Xi Jinping promises to rewrite history. Starting with his. The sixth plenum of the Communist Party of China opened its doors yesterday, which is expected to strengthen the president’s seizure of power ahead of the CCP congress at the end of 2022.

The nearly 400 officials who make up the Central Committee, between staff and alternates, gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary opened by Xi in his role as secretary general of the CCP with an employment report and “explanations on a draft resolution on the main results and on the historical experience “for the party through its 100-year history. An ambitious project that, starting from the past, directs the gaze to the future, a future that will still have Xi Jinping as president.

The resolution will therefore lay the groundwork for the Twentieth Congress of the CCP during which Xi is expected to obtain an unprecedented third term, consolidating his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Tse Tung. The plenum that began yesterday precedes the Twentieth Congress of the CCP by a year, and the agenda appears to have been carefully studied to assess both the century of history and the role of its current secretary general. Official state media have already taken steps to emphasize leadership: Xinhua, for example, stressed that Xi is “a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a legacy but dares to innovate and a man who has a far-sighted vision and is committed to working tirelessly ». So will it be power for life for Xi Jinping? The signs are indeed there.

Already at the end of 2012, in one of his first public speeches as secretary general, he recalled the dark times of the defeats suffered in the opium wars and introduced the concept of “national renewal”. Now Xi will further elevate his status within the party, already considered in line with that of his two most illustrious predecessors for the moves he himself made: at the last party Congress, in 2017, he had his name and his ideological contribution in the fundamental charter of the party, while the following year, when he eliminated the constraint of the double presidential term, paving the way for an indefinite leadership, he inserted his thoughts in the Chinese Constitution. In an official narrative that has been circulating for years, Mao has uplifted the people, Deng has made them rich, and Xi, this is his job, has made them strong.

As early as 2017, it had become clear that there was no heir, a political leader in the inner circle of the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee who could one day take over the reins of the party and China, instead of the general secretary.

Xi has already partially broken with tradition and the next Congress, it is expected, will definitively sanction this tear, now inserted in an order shaped by the leader himself. The expectations for the political appointment underway in Beijing are for a resolution that, in the lexicon, justifies the position and role of Xi in the light of the rereading – and rewriting – of the history of the party, and projects him for a third term to the vertex of the same.

Meanwhile, a discovery made thanks to satellite images throws the United States into alarm. The Chinese military uses models and reproductions of US aircraft carriers as targets in exercises carried out in a remote area of ​​the western desert.

From the satellite images, we read on the Us Naval Institute website, it emerges that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) would be focusing on the attacks and “neutralization” of one of the key means of American power: in the Taklamakan desert, in Xinjiang. , an aircraft carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers were reproduced.

Both are supplied to the US Seventh Fleet in the western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan, demonstrating that Beijing’s interest is in countering the strength of the American strike groups.