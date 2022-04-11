China’s car market falls due to covid

China has broken its rising auto sales streak due to the new wave of coronavirus, which has prompted the country to apply lockdowns in areas like Shanghai. The China car sales fell 11.7% in March compared to the previous year by registering 2.23 million registrations, which represents the first decline in the automobile market in three months, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Despite the overall market decline, sales of alternative energy vehicles, including electric and hybrid, doubled in March to 484,000 vehicles. But that figure also shows a significant slowdown in the growth rate of electrified mobility.

Beds next to the factory

With the confinements remaining with the same intensity, the employers have already advanced that the “serious” situation of the pandemic does not allow seeing improvements in the automobile market in April. For this reason, manufacturers have asked the Government to implement support measures similar to those of the first wave of covid in 2020 to encourage sales, including lowering the registration tax.

The new confinements ordered have resulted in the closure of several vehicle factories, including those of Tesla and Volkswagen, while those of General Motors and SAIC tried to avoid the stoppage by creating a bubble with employees sleeping next to their jobs.

In addition, the organizers of the Beijing Motor Show have announced a postponement to move its celebration, which was scheduled for April, to a new date to be determined.