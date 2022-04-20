China’s chip production falls affected by lockdowns

The production of integrated circuits fell 4.2% in the first three months of the year, according to data from the National Statistics Office. Photo: krystiannawrocki

The quarterly production of semiconductors China’s demand fell for the first time since early 2019, as demand for consumer electronics fell and lockdowns caused by the covid in regions such as Shanghai they stopped production.

Integrated circuit output fell 4.2% in the first three months of the year as chipmakers reported a steeper contraction in March, according to data from the National Statistics Office. It was the worst quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2019, when the country’s chip production plunged 8.7%.

China has put Shanghaia key chip-making hub, under a month-long lockdown as the President’s administration Xi Jinping try to stop the spread of covid infections. The country’s biggest chipmakers, from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to Hua Hong Semiconductor, have had trouble sourcing some components due to traffic controls imposed by local authorities. Chip production fell 5.1% in the month of March.

Several executives from Chinese auto and hardware companies raised concerns about supply chain disruptions last week, as more regions announced stricter prevention measures following reports of local Covid cases. These include the Kunshan Technology Manufacturing Center and Zhengzhouhome to the largest iPhone factory in the world.

Tech factories across the country could be forced to stop production after May if suppliers in Shanghai remain shuttered, he wrote last week in a blog post. wechat Huawei Technologies Co. CEO Richard Yu.

“The economic loss will be immense,” said Yu, who oversees the Chinese company’s smartphone and smart car businesses.

The Ministry of Industry and Technology The Information Commission has dispatched officials to help Shanghai chip companies resume production despite persistent Covid infections in China’s largest city.

During years, Beijing it treated the local chip industry as a strategic industry and a key component of its race for technological supremacy. Its chip production enjoyed double-digit growth for years amid the trade war with the United States, though China still imported more than $432 billion worth of chipsets in 2021, according to the China Semiconductor Industry Association.

Sluggish demand from the consumer electronics sector also bodes ill for some Chinese chip companies. Demand for smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hit by China’s lockdown measures, according to Mark Liu, president of taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

The analyst of Jefferies Edison Lee he wrote in a note this month that “demand for smartphones and some consumer electronics is very weak.”

“The smartphone is an important part of the semi-demandbut it remains uncertain how long it takes to transmit that weakness to factories,” Lee said.

