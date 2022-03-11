China’s economic growth and opportunities for Italian companies

In 2021 the GDP of China reached i 114 trillion yuan, with an increase of 8.1%. At the same time, GDP growth in 2022 is expected to be around 5.5%. For this reason Lorenzo Riccarditreasurer of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, said that the whole world is paying close attention to this data.

Economic growth of China

The data of the economic growth of China for 2021 are broadly in line with the forecasts of international agencies, while the growth target for 2022 is higher than those forecasts. According to Riccardi, China’s growth, inflation rate and urban unemployment rate are of great reference value for international economic analysis institutions, and are important for China’s economic and trade relations with the rest of the world.

“ Precisely today where we are experiencing a phase of great complexity in the third pandemic year and with a crisis in Europe where each of us is wondering what the future will be. These economic growth data are the forecasts that interest us most to evaluate a solidity in the investment direction to this region to this country “said Riccardi himself.

Measures to support SMEs

On March 5, in the Chinese government’s work report, the prime minister, Li Keqiangproposed to strengthen effective financial support to the real economy and to further promote the resolution of financing problems in the real economy, especially for small, medium and micro enterprises.

APN MP and CEO of Baishanyun Inc., Huo Tao, is very pleased with the measures of the Chinese government a support of public prosecutorsI. In recent years, he said, China has introduced a number of policies to help the development of small and medium-sized enterprises. In December 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, together with the Chinese National Commission for Development and Reform and other departments, jointly issued the “Planning for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises within the 14th Five-Year Plan ”, which focuses on financing difficulties and costly financing for SMEs, so as to protect their legitimate rights and interests.

Huo Tao hopes to increase i funding channels for SMEs, such as access to the stock market. According to him, the Beijing Stock Exchange is a capital market that is particularly suitable for such firms.

Opportunities for Italian companies

The Chinese government’s 2022 employment report also proposes to actively use the foreign capital. Riccardi explained that in 2020 China has become the country with the largest inflow of foreign capital in the world, which shows that China has a great attractiveness for foreign capital. “ Personally I have been in China, in Shanghai, for over 16 years, dealing with foreign investments to this country, in particular from Italy. Therefore in these most recent changes and corporate reforms have been perceived in a very positive way, in particular the “Chinese law on foreign investments” which equates economic projects with foreign capital to those with domestic capital or those with mixed capital. investment from Italy to China who decides to invest with a local partner or independently will in fact have a similar approach. So from this point of view certainly an advantage for those who want to do business in this country “declared Riccardi again.

In the same report, Premier Li Keqiang further said that China will continue to strengthen the economic cooperation and commercial bilateral And multilateral, to firmly defend the multilateral trading system and actively participate in the reform of the WTO. The premier then added that the country is willing to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with countries around the world to achieve multiple results in the name of mutual benefit.

The importance of the RCEP

On January 1, 2022, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), initiating the activities of the largest free trade zone in the world. China is not only an active promoter of the RCEP negotiations, but also defends economic globalization and fulfills its commitment to multilateralism with concrete actions. The entry into force of the RCEP represents a great victory for multilateralism and free trade, offers a strong impetus to economic and commercial activities in the Asia-Pacific region and has a further positive impact on the post-Covid global economic recovery.

In this regard, Lorenzo Riccardi finally underlined that the greatest value in China’s fiscal and corporate policies is economic multilateralism and the entry into force of the RCEP will provide companies in the world – including Italian ones – with a huge market and great opportunities for investment and cooperation.