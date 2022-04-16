China’s economic growth threatened by coronavirus

Beijing (AFP) – China’s zero-COVID policy threatens to derail the country’s economic progress goals, weighed down by supply chain problems, port delays and a Shanghai lockdown, analysts said.

Growth in the world’s second largest economy slowed in the second quarter of 2021 due to problems in the real estate market and regulatory controls in certain sectors, which led leaders to establish a 5.5% increase in Gross Domestic Product for 2022 , the lowest target in decades.

But analysts told AFP that this goal may be difficult to achieve due to confinement orders that are paralyzing production and affecting consumption in several key cities in the country.

Experts from twelve financial institutions estimated an average growth of 5% for the whole year and 4.3% in the first quarter, slightly above the 4% registered in the previous quarter.

Official data for the first three months will be published on Monday.

“China’s economy got off to a good start in January and February with less energy constraints, a recovery in domestic demand… fiscal stimulus and resilient exports,” said Gene Ma, director of China research for the Institute. of International Finance.

But the increase in coronavirus infections in March and the decreed confinements “have severely disrupted supply chains and industrial activities,” it adds.

Analysts predict that the outbreak, particularly virulent in the economic capital Shanghai, will reverse gains from earlier in the year.

Automakers this week warned of serious disruptions to supply chains and the possibility of a complete halt to production if the Shanghai lockdown continues.

Premier Li Keqiang said this week that the state will intervene to help sectors affected by the pandemic with tools such as cutting banks’ required reserve ratios.

Workers in a van in Beijing’s financial district on April 14, 2022. Jade GaoAFP

Other big cities affected by Covid outbreaks include the huge tech hub of Shenzhen in the south, which was in full lockdown for nearly a week in March.

“The impact on retail sales may be larger, because restoration — about 10% of retail sales — was temporarily suspended in some provinces,” Goldman Sachs said in a recent report.

Economists predict that greater consequences of the confinement will emerge in April that will make growth more difficult.

“Lesson”

With infections in dozens of cities, Beijing has reiterated its adherence to the covid-zero strategy, which involves eradicating any outbreak with mass lockdowns and tests, isolation of positives and strong border restrictions.

A man walks past a luxury store in Beijing’s financial district on April 14, 2022. Jade GaoAFP

This has caused a limitation of movement for almost two weeks in Shanghai, the country’s financial capital that registers tens of thousands of cases every day, most of them asymptomatic.

The city of 25 million people is home to the busiest freight port in the world. Operations continue but restrictions on intercity travel and a shortage of truckers hamper the movement of goods.

The flow of goods vehicles on highways “has weakened sharply” since the beginning of April, says Capital Economics economist Julian Evans-Pritchard in a recent report.

Shanghai authorities have been criticized for allowing cases to rise and failing to guarantee food supplies to the population.

“Shanghai is a lesson and local governments in other parts of China may become more sensitive to outbreaks,” Tommy Xie, head of China research at OCBC bank, told AFP.

“If you want to lockdown, they’re going to lockdown sooner rather than later,” which may lead to further disruption in the short term, he added.

Controls in other coastal cities will remain tight, said Dan Wang, the chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China.

“It is not impossible for us to see dozens or more than 30 cities confined at the same time … The economic cost is very high,” he said.

