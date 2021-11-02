China’s empty chair and strategic choices – Corriere.it

from Federico Rampini

The distancing of Xi Jinping has a great weight because the fight against pollution is decided in his country, responsible for 28% of carbon dioxide emissions

Xi Jinping’s decision to participate only remotely in the global summits in Rome and Glasgow is fraught with consequences for the rest of the world. To decipher its meanings, it should be remembered that the Chinese president has not traveled abroad for 21 months. One of the life-changing restrictions of the Chinese is self-inflicting. China is now the only major nation to pursue the unrealistic goal of Covid zero, the total elimination of the virus. The methods are extreme.





it was enough for a single visitor to Disneyland-Shanghai to test positive to build a cordon around the amusement park that blocked tens of thousands of people. Very few positive travelers have relegated all passengers on two high-speed trains to hard quarantine. Xi Jinping wants to show that he is not above the rules. Covid became an opportunity to indefinitely suspend one of the freedoms enjoyed by the Chinese: travel abroad. one of the signs that this China is withdrawing into itself, or at least wants to redefine the conditions of its participation in the global economy: it is only there on its terms and with its rules.

Remote participation in the G20 and COP26 is part of this logic. The empty chair diplomacy and videostreaming coincide with a setback in China’s transition to a zero-emission economy. On climate change, Xi does not want to be accountable to anyone. At home he faces an energy crisis even more serious than the one that affects Europe. The recovery of the Chinese economy and the boom in exports to the rest of the world have collided with the constraint of fuels and electricity. Shortages of petrol and diesel fuel led to the first rationing. Electricity blackouts forced factories to close, and industrial production has dropped for two months. Xi seeks help from the most polluting of all sources: coal. It has put disused coal mines back into service, to the point that this additional production exceeds all coal mined in a year in Western Europe. Even before these emergency measures, China with 60% of its energy needs linked to this source alone consumed more coal than the rest of the world.

Xi does not give up on its plans on sustainable technologies. He interprets the environmental challenge in a geostrategic key, as the competition to dominate the technologies of the future. China has already conquered world supremacy in solar panels (where its below-cost exports have made many Western competitors fail), in wind power, in batteries; points towards a semi-monopoly in rare earths and metals essential for the production of electric cars. It continues with its ambitious plans in nuclear power which it fully considers as a renewable source. But Xi is not willing to forge ahead in abandoning fossil fuels if this implies sacrifices on the economic growth, well-being and social stability of his country. His physical absence from the G20 and Glasgow also betrays his intolerance towards the sermons of Western governments or apocalyptic slogans. This distancing has a substantial weight because the fight against pollution is decided in China, which is already responsible for 28% of the planetary CO2 emissions, more than Europe and America combined.

In the immediate future, Xi’s position created an opportunity for Joe Biden. In suspending tariffs on European steel and aluminum, Biden introduced the principle of an environmental taxation against dirty steel, the one produced in China with coal blast furnaces. The idea of ​​a carbon tax at the border, a green duty, was already circulating in Europe. China produces 56% of the world’s steel, also in this sector it has conquered an overwhelming role. The Atlantic convergences foreshadow a new protectionism that meets an environmentalist request: the need to stop the race to the bottom for which international trade has made it possible to circumvent the rules against pollution. Just as the global minimum tax wants to reverse decades of favors for multinationals in tax havens, so the green tariff is a candidate to hinder the delocalization of dirty production into environmental hells.

Xi’s long-distance diplomacy marks a different era from five years ago, when at the World Economic Forum in Davos the Chinese president appeared to be the anti-Trump, the defender of globalization against sovereignty. For its environmentalist realism, which refuses to sacrifice economic growth, has a wide resonance, it is a candidate to garner support among emerging nations, and in the lower-middle classes of Western countries.