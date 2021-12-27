China’s Government Squeeze Challenges Investors in 2022 By FinanciaLounge



CANDRIAM experts Jan Boudewijns and Paulo Salazar, co-heads of Emerging Market Equities, analyze the Beijing squeeze that started over a year ago, which led to the flight from Chinese equities

The cancellation of one of the largest IPOs ever, Ant Finance, controlled by Alibaba, over a year ago marked the beginning of a very important and seemingly surprising change in the political direction of Beijing. The government used antitrust and antimonopoly legislation against the increasingly important Internet sector, which is booming due to low barriers to entry, to remind the new class of multimillionaires and other potential opponents who really hold the lead in China, namely the Communist Party and President Xi. Alibaba founder Jack Ma was arguably the main target, and other internet moguls reacted quickly to demonstrate their party alignment.

SWEEPED AWAY A THOUSAND BILLIONS

Jan Boudewijns And Paulo Salazar, co-heads of Emerging Market Equities of CANDRIAM, analyze in these terms the implications for investors of the regulatory interventions of the Chinese government that have targeted, among others, private education, online gaming and the real estate sector. As a result, with growth already slowing, Chinese equities had one of the worst years ever in terms of performance, wiping out over $ 1 trillion of market value of listed companies in China, with large divergence of returns between sectors and stocks that have been affected in different ways by various government initiatives …

