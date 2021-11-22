China’s hypersonic missile worries the United States. New cold war climate

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tests on China’s hypersonic missile are worrying the United States, suddenly thrown into a new global cold war climate, with its military supremacy being questioned.

Putin’s Russia has also repeatedly announced the testing of new types of weapons and a test on a hypersonic missile was conducted from Moscow in recent days.

China conducted hypersonic weapons tests on July 27 and again on August 13, sparking Washington’s concern over Beijing’s advancement in technological and military capabilities. The Chinese foreign ministry, however, had said that the tests involved “a spaceship” and would serve to verify the possibility of reuse. Explanations that have apparently not reassured US intelligence.

According to reports from the Financial Times, the Pentagon’s apprehension is also due to the fact that no one had taken into account this type of progress and offensive capabilities, which could fill the gap with America in whole or in part. for some time also the US has had a program for the development of hypersonic missiles with various tests carried out successfully.

The missile was reported to have been launched over the South China Sea by a hypersonic vehicle moving at five times the speed of sound. According to the sources consulted and the US military experts, this type of weapon could be able to compromise the US missile defense systems, not to mention that in a hypothetical collision the hypersonic missile could also be equipped with nuclear warheads.