China’s new support for Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine

The regime of China expressed a new sign of support for Russiawhile Vladimir Putin continues developing the invasion of Ukraine, condemned by a large part of the international community.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russia’s new ambassador to China Igor Morgulov on Sunday and welcomed him to the country.

Both China and Russia are committed to promoting a multipolar world and do not believe in unipolar hegemony, he said.

“Both countries are committed to upholding the international system that has the UN at its core and the international order based on international law, and they reject power politics,” Wang said, according to the Xinhua news agency.

“No matter how the international situation develops, China and Russia will advance strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation and jointly uphold international fairness and justice.”, he added.

Although China has avoided condemning the war and directly criticizing Moscow, Xi Jinping has called on both sides to negotiate and denounced the threat to use nuclear weapons, as well as criticism of the war instrumentalization of food and energy.

At the G20 summit in Bali, Xi did not defend Moscow, represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead of Vladimir Putin.

The Chinese president may have simply made a decision not to be seen as a killjoy or an outlier during face-to-face meetings with other leaders in Bali. The declaration of condemnation of war also allows China to avoid going all-out with a Russia that appears increasingly isolated as attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure escalate.

What the Beijing regime has not done is change – or even publicly question – its fundamental relations with Russia.. And so the meeting on Sunday showed.

China has closely aligned its foreign policy with Russia in recent years as pipeline projects and the sale of natural gas have brought them closer economically.

He has refused to publicly criticize Russian aggression or even refer to it as an invasion, while criticizing sanctions and accusing the US and NATO of provoking Putin, while warning that the conflict must not be allowed to go nuclear.

Just weeks before the invasion of Moscow, the Russian and Chinese leaders met in Beijing, where they signed a joint declaration stating that their bilateral relationship had “no” limits.

It was not clear if China had pushed for the G20 statement to be softer and acknowledge “other points of view and different assessments” and that the G20 “is not the forum to resolve security issues,” but Shi Yinhong , a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said he had lobbied for the phrases to be used on other occasions.

However, China may be “in a much more uncomfortable position than India, because it is the one who promised Russia unlimited support a few days before the invasion,” Suri said. “China (now) has joined in on that harsh language, including the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.”

