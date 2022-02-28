China’s reaction to war in Ukraine could endanger citizens (analysis)

UN: Thousands flee Ukraine due to war with Russia 4:38

(CNN) — Chinese citizens in Ukraine are in a tense situation as plans for an evacuation from the war-torn country – launched weeks after Western nations urged their citizens to leave – have stalled, leaving concerned those who are watching for a possible backlash over China’s position to the Russian invasion.

A plan for charter flights to evacuate Chinese nationals in Ukraine was suspended over the weekend as fighting in the country intensified. China’s top envoy in Kyiv said Saturday night that citizens should now “wait until it is safe to leave.”

“There are missiles in the air, explosions and cannons on the ground, and the two armies are fighting each other… how is it possible to ensure safety (to go out) under such circumstances?” Ambassador Fan Xianrong said in a video. posted on the embassy’s social media account on Saturday, three days after the embassy posted plans for evacuation flights.

Some 6,000 Chinese citizens are in Ukraine, according to Chinese state media. Unlike citizens of many other countries, the Chinese were not instructed to leave the country before the invasion began, as Chinese officials rebuffed warnings from the US and its allies that a Russian attack was imminent.

But now, some of those who remain or live permanently in the country have raised concerns about their safety, and not just because of the escalating conflict.

Beijing, which has fostered ever-closer ties with Moscow, has so far refused to openly condemn Russia or describe its actions as an invasion. China’s state media has also taken a pro-Russian stance in its domestic coverage, while online posts in support of Ukraine and its president have been censored.

Chinese citizens could be in danger in Ukraine

Meanwhile, there has been an outpouring of pro-Russian sentiment, as well as misogyny against Ukrainian women, on China’s highly restricted and censored social media, where nationalist voices often dominate.

These “disgusting comments” were later picked up by the Ukrainian media, raising suspicions in the Chinese community, according to Sun Guang, a Chinese vlogger who has lived in Ukraine for two decades and, together with his Ukrainian wife, raised there to his family.

“As soon as they see me, with a Chinese face, they think I’m here to sabotage or support Russia,” Sun told CNN, noting that he was detained and questioned by several residents when he went to buy food earlier that day.

“I don’t think the current situation in Ukraine is safe for the Chinese,” he said, asking people online in China to show more empathy. “Ukraine is suffering from war and people are dying every day,” she added.

A young man who described himself as a student in Ukraine also said in a social media post on Saturday that he and his friends were afraid to identify as Chinese.

“In bomb shelters and underground shelters in Kyiv, people ask Chinese students if they (do they agree with those online comments), which makes many students afraid to stay in subway stations,” he said.

“I also want to apologize to Ukrainians, especially Ukrainian women,” he said.

Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, took action, saying on Friday it had removed 542 comments from 74 accounts for writing inappropriate comments.

The Chinese Embassy also retracted advice issued on Thursday that encouraged citizens to display Chinese flags on their cars to protect themselves. On Friday, a statement on security practices told Chinese citizens not to “identify themselves or show signs of identification.”

In his video address on Saturday, Fan, the ambassador, urged Chinese citizens in Ukraine not to “argue with locals” or “film out of curiosity.” He also took a personal tone calling on Chinese citizens to “understand (Ukrainians’) feelings,” saying in plain language, “We respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

China did not believe in an “imminent invasion” of Russia to Ukraine

Experts say China’s decisions on evacuation plans and change recommendations may have been based on wrong assessments about Russia’s agenda or miscalculations about the severity of an invasion, or how quickly it would end.

Until February 18, less than a week before Russian forces advanced from multiple directions, China rejected US intelligence reports that an invasion might be imminent, amid denials from Moscow that it intended to encroach.

“At the time, China may have felt that it had a moral duty or obligation to provide political support to Russia … and to discredit a Western ‘information campaign’ against Russia,” said Li Mingjiang, an associate professor and Rector’s Chairman for Foreign Affairs. International Affairs and Foreign Affairs from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. He noted that all of this unfolded on the heels of a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In that context, it would be very difficult for the Chinese authorities to seriously prepare and do anything for an evacuation of Chinese citizens in Ukraine, otherwise China’s words and actions would not match,” he said, adding that Beijing may did not believe the invasion was imminent.

In response to a question about whether it has waited too long to urge citizens to leave, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that it had “issued relevant security warnings in a timely manner” and that the ministry and embassy in Ukraine were “working day and night” to safeguard citizens.

As to whether the evacuation would go ahead, spokesman Wang Wenbin said China was “working out all feasible plans to assist Chinese citizens in Ukraine with a voluntary and safe evacuation” but that the current security situation was “extremely unstable.” .

Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said China’s response may be due to an “underestimation” of the situation, as well as determined Western support for Ukraine and the capacity of the Ukrainian forces.

“They mostly thought that the war would be over in a very, very short period of time, maybe less than a week… and (Chinese citizens) would be protected under the (new) regime in Russia,” Wu said.

But now, there is an understanding that “the war has two sides,” he said.