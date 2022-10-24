China’s Social Media Censored Hu Jintao’s Expulsion from the CCP Congress

The former Chinese president was escorted outside the compound

Searches related to former Chinese president Hu Jintao (2003-2013) on the social networks of the Asian country today showed old results just half an hour after the former leader was escorted out of the closing of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) in an apparent purge.

In the net Weibo – equivalent to Twittercensored in China-, the most recent publication in which the name of the former president can be found dates from October 18, in which an account quotes a few words from the politician on economic development.

This mention is the exception, since most refer to Hu’s presence at the inauguration of the political conclave on October 16, and after those references and the one on the 18th, the name of the leader does not appear again in said network.

Meanwhile, the same search in Baiduthe main search engine of the Asian giant, exceptionally throws up as the most current result an article this Friday about the Congress published on an official website, where its name appears in a photo caption.

The opposite happened in western social networks like Twitterwhere the accounts specializing in information about China were filled with publications in which they shared the videos of the moment of the departure of Hu Jintao of the main hall of the People’s Palace.

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao is taken from his place by two escorts with the head of the Chinese regime Xi Jinping during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Theories and speculations about what happened also abounded on that platform, among which the thesis that it was a purge with public ridicule triumphed, although there are also those who defend that the former president left the place due to a possible indisposition.

According to CNNthe Chinese social networks, highly controlled by the regime, have not echoed this event, which can be understood as an obvious black out informative and the broadcast of the American network in the country was “censored live” when dealing with what happened.

It may interest you: Xi Jinping ordered the expulsion of former President Hu Jintao from the Chinese Communist Party Congress

On Saturday afternoon, the name of “huh jintao” seemed censored on the Weibo social network. equivalent to Twitter in China. There was only information from the day before released by official accounts.

Shortly after the press entered the great hall and with the cameras already capturing what was happening, some beadles approached Hu, who was sitting to the left of the president and leader of the CCP, Xi Jinpingand ordered him to get up and leave the premises, to which the former president seemed to verbally resist.

Hu Jintao being forcibly removed from the Chinese Communist Party Congress

Hu finally left the room, although before he exchanged a few brief words with Xi, who during the incident remained with his eyes forward oblivious to what was happening a few centimeters from his back.

The unusual scene, which lasted about a minute when the journalists entered the plenary hall of the Great People’s Palacesupposes – in the absence of details or official confirmation – the possible political purge of the faction of the former Chinese president, Xi’s predecessor in office.

However, some observers and Internet users have not interpreted what happened as a purge, but as a possible physical discomfort of Hu Jintao that would have caused his withdrawal from the room.

If it is confirmed that what has happened has been a purge, President Xi Jinping would ensure his absolute control over the CCP for at least the next five years.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

The unanswered questions about the strange expulsion of Hu Jintao from the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party

Xi Jinping ordered the expulsion of former President Hu Jintao from the Chinese Communist Party Congress

The moment Xi ordered ex-Chinese head of state Hu Jintao removed with security guards