Chinda, the leader of the Montes drug clan for which the US offers $5 million | News Univision Drug Trafficking

The last narco leader for whom the United States anti-drug agency offers a millionaire sum escapes the usual profile: she is a Honduran woman 61 years old.
Herlinda Bobadilla, known as ‘chinda’controls one of the most important drug trafficking clans in Honduras: the Caribbean Montes clan.
Black hair tied back, brown eyes and hardly any other basic data serve to describe her in the public record of the State Department. For any information I led to her arrest and incarceration, up to $5 million will be paid.
Bobadilla was born on October 16, 1960 in the small Caribbean municipality of Limón, in the department of Colón, Honduras.
Erlinda Ramos Bobadilla, as she is called in another of her aliases, escapes from the United States Justice for seven years.
In October 2015, a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia indicted her and two of her children on counts of conspiracy to illegally import cocaine To united states.
The same reward as for the children of ‘El Chapo’
The sons with whom he leads the Montes clan are Tito Montes Bobadilla, known as Alejandro Montes-Bobadilla or Pimpi, and Juan Carlos Montes Bobadilla, known as Monkey.
The United States describes the Montes clan as a family drug trafficking organization which operates in the department of Colón, located on the northeast coast of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea.
This coastal base of operations allows the Montes clan to receive air and sea shipments from cocaine from Colombia and other South American countries of originwith the United States as the final destination.
According to the indictment, the Montes clan engage in violence and public corruption to further their drug trafficking operations.
The takeover of ‘Chinda’
Herlinda Bobadilla’s leadership role in the Montes clan has grown significantly since the 2017 arrest and 2019 extradition to the United States of her third son, Noah Montes Bobadilla.
Noah Montes is now 37 years in prison in an American prison for drug trafficking. His mother and her brothers now dominate the clan.
The Montes drug trafficking organization imports, supplies, transports, and distributes drugs – and launders illicit narcotics proceeds – through Central America, Mexico and the United Statesstate the court documents.
Herlinda Bobadilla, Juan Carlos Montes Bobadilla and Tito Montes Bobadilla remain at large and the DEA warns that they are armed and dangerous.
It was another son of ‘Chinda’ who founded the clan: Alex Adán Montes Bobadilla, who died in 2014 while under house arrest in Honduras. He was arrested in 2003 transporting a shipment of cocaine. He managed to flee, but they arrested him in Colombia and returned him to his country.
Alex Adán Montes Bobadilla rose in drug trafficking from the hand of a cousin who was a transporter for the Cali Cartel, who became a priority target of the DEA after the death of trafficker Pablo Escobar.