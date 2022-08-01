Chinese Army Conducts Naval Exercises in the Yellow Sea | News

The Chinese Navy has launched an exercise in the northern Yellow Sea, according to a notice issued by the China Maritime Safety Administration (CMSA).

This Monday, August 1, the Chinese armed forces celebrate Army Day, revealing not only the development of weapons and equipment, but also carrying out various military exercises in some maritime areas, including the territory of the island of Taiwan.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) revealed new developments in its advanced weaponry and equipment, including its hypersonic missile, amphibious assault ship, tanker aircraft and large destroyers.

People’s Liberation Army #China today celebrates 95 years of its foundation with the determination to continue defending national sovereignty and continue contributing to international stability and governance @temasteleSUR pic.twitter.com/hJ08eaYeJa – Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

August 1, 2022





Ever since foreign media reports surfaced that influential US lawmaker Nancy Pelosi was weighing a trip to the island of Taiwan, China has responded firmly in both words and actions.

Tan Kefei, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of National Defense, said the PLA will not sit idly by if Pelosi visits the island of Taiwan and will take strong action to thwart any outside interference and any separatist attempts at “Taiwan independence.”

On July 31, the CMSA posted a note on its website saying the exercise will last for 14 days, according to the China Daily newspaper.

army of #China Military exercises began today in the Yellow Sea, in the context of maneuvers that began over the weekend in other maritime areas. Navy began maneuvers in the Southern Sea on Friday amid strong tensions with the US pic.twitter.com/Vo2ZY6WSUP – Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

August 1, 2022





In addition to specifying the geographic coordinates of the area, which will remain closed to other boaters, he did not offer details of the drill.

The Popular Liberation Army (EPL), which celebrates the 95th anniversary of its founding on August 1, has carried out several exercises with live ammunition in recent days.

With Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan, this year’s Army Day is a special one, with concrete and realistic combat preparations against one of the most severe provocations against China’s sovereignty since the 1996 Taiwan Strait crisis, officials say. analysts.