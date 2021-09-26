Chinese central bank crackdown on cryptocurrencies, ethereum loses more than bitcoin





Cryptocurrencies under pressure after China’s Central Bank confirmed it will crack down on digital currency trading by banning offshore exchanges from providing services to domestic investors. Already earlier this year, Chinese authorities anticipated that they would tighten cryptocurrency mining rules, triggering a massive sell-off on digital currencies.

Today the script repeats itself. The most important cryptocurrency, bitcoin, falls by 2.76% to $ 42,580, loses the smallest ethereum the most (-6.49% to $ 2,888), which has risen a lot in recent sessions. Down also XRP (-7%) and cardan (-3.7%). According to the People’s Bank of China, all cryptocurrencies “are not fiat currencies and cannot circulate on the market” for this reason it will prohibit financial institutions, payment companies and internet companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading and will strengthen the monitoring of these activities.

The Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau, Yin Youping, said that digital currencies have no real value and therefore the public should be cautious and “protect their pockets”, warning that the Central Bank will block websites and apps. related to cryptocurrencies, the latest of Beijing’s many moves announced this year to crack down on the crypto industry.

Loading... Advertisements

“The cryptocurrency markets are experiencing an extremely fragile situation and this type of decline speaks for itself; there is a certain degree of panic in the air,” Joseph Edwards of Enigma Securities told Reuters, noting that cryptocurrencies “continue to exist in a gray area of ​​legality in China”.

Bitcoin had rebounded well in the past two days, recovering from a sharp sell-off that saw it test $ 40,000. “He passed the test on this occasion, but may not be so lucky in the future. He is currently seeing some resistance around $ 44,000 and a rotation here could be quite bearish as it has been an important support zone for many. weeks, ”warned Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, UK and Oanda’s EMEA.

Shares of blockchain-related companies are also under pressure, with miners listed in the United States: Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital and Bit Digital slipping between 4.1% and 5.1% in pre-market. SOS, focused on China, falls by 1.2% and Coinbase Global by 2.7%. (All rights reserved)



