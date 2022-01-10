Chinese clones were not enough, now even the British are “inspired” by the legendary Vespa

The Vespa has been and still remains a great inspiration for millions of people and motorcycle manufacturers around the world. This time, however, he did much more than give some entrepreneurs an idea.

The electric advances, and the past remains. One of the most striking and recent examples of this concept applied to the world of engines, and in particular to that of two wheels, is that of One Moto Electa. Its appearance aimed at paying homage to the past has not in fact gone unnoticed; especially, in the eyes of scooter enthusiasts par excellence: the Vespa Piaggio of the 60s.

A return back in time to represent a precise choice of the English company that has decided to procreate a scooter very similar to the iconic Italian product, despite the fact that the market – for some time now – has been demanding more and more models. latest generation also from an aesthetic point of view; However, Electa didn’t give a damn about this … almost.

Electa, the English Vespa that angers the market: features and price

We got to know Electa, produced by the One Moto manufacturer. A model that evokes the style and the aesthetic characteristics of the Vespa of the 60s.

A scooter that however, he has not fully set aside the idea of ​​representing technologically advanced form and details. And in fact, contrary to what it may seem, it has not only relied on the nostalgic and rosy past of the Vespa.

This is demonstrated by the round and soft lines combined, however, with a future that has put itself on display, to say the least. The engine is in fact electric.

In terms of performance, then, the scooter can reach up to 85 kilometers per hour of maximum speed. Its autonomy – at least the declared one – is 150 kilometers and the battery is removable.

The Electa then weighs 115 kilograms and holds a load capacity of 150 kilos (not bad). It also has an application dedicated to smartphones; by connecting to the vehicle via bluetooth, in fact, the driver will also be able to analyze all the data relating to his trip.

And the price? The value of Electa is 4,000 euros, which is not bad at all for Vespa enthusiasts who may even agree to invest in an electric vehicle, considering its characteristics.

Unfortunately it is not yet available throughout Europe, hoping that it will soon land in Italy instead.