Chinese economy rose 4.8%, amid fears of covid outbreaks | International

China’s economy grew by 4.8% in the first quarter, more than expected by analysts, who warn that this renewed strength will not be maintained in the following period, already affected by the harsh restrictions imposed in the face of the worst outbreaks of the Covid in two years.

The official figure, released this Monday by the National Statistics Office (ONE), beat the forecasts of the experts, who advanced Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 4.4% year-on-year for the first three months of 2022.

The institution specified that the comparison between this quarter and the last quarter of last year shows a rise of 1.3% in the aforementioned indicator.

So at the end of March, China’s total wealth reached 27.02 trillion yuan ($4.24 trillion, €3.93 trillion) in nominal terms.

Specifically, the primary sector grew by 6% year-on-year; secondary, 5.8%, and tertiary, 4%.

In the global of 2021, the GDP of the Asian giant had risen 8.1%, driven precisely by the data of its first quarter, in which it advanced a significant 18.3% year-on-year thanks to the comparative base effect, since the The first three months of 2020 were the worst of the pandemic in China and caused a serious economic slowdown in the country.

SALES FALL, PRODUCTION RESISTS

The ONE assured on Monday that, during the first quarter of this year, the Chinese economy “continued to recover and develop, operating in a sustained manner.”

All this, influenced the institution, despite “a more complex and serious international environment (in veiled reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent geopolitical earthquake) and the multiple challenges posed by the frequent outbreaks (of covid-19) at the national level”.

However, the statistical institution also made public today other important economic data that already point to a worsening of the situation, as is the case of retail sales, keys to the change in the economic model advocated by Beijing and especially sensitive to the effect of the confinements.

In March, that indicator contracted by 3.5% year-on-year -a drop that doubles what was predicted by experts- and 1.93% compared to the previous month.

The official unemployment rate in urban areas stood at its worst mark in the last 22 months: 5.8%, 0.3 points above the February figure and the target set by Beijing for this year (5.5%).

On the positive side, both industrial production (+5% year-on-year in March) and fixed asset investment (+9.3% in the quarter) performed stronger than expected.

“THE WORST IS YET TO COME”

Outbreaks are now the big factor of uncertainty for Chinese economic performance this year, as China remains entrenched in its zero-tolerance strategy against the coronavirus even in the face of the contagious omicron variant, which leads it to apply important restrictions, also to economic activity, in the event of any regrowth.

Both the current wave of infections and the restrictive measures with which the authorities are trying to contain it have worsened with the arrival of April, which could explain why their effect has not been so noticeable in the official data for the first quarter.

“The worst is yet to come”, warns Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at the consulting firm Capital Economics, who also raises his eyebrow at the reliability of the “surprisingly strong” official data for the first quarter: “They don’t seem consistent with the monthly data. (…) It is not the first time that official GDP data apparently downplays the scope of an economic slowdown”.

The analyst foresees flexibility policies on the part of the authorities in the face of the situation, although, he clarifies, these “They are addressing the stimuli in a restrained way.”

By 2022, the Chinese government set a growth target of 5.5%, one of the lowest in decades but also in the upper range of analyst forecasts, which could translate into a greater effort -via, for example, investment in infrastructure- to achieve it.

