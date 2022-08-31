Chinese Hangover Remedy: Could You Eliminate Hangover?

‘To drink or not to drink? That is the question’… and the dichotomy that many ‘contemporary adults’ make before attending a social gathering or a simple meeting with friends, when the passing of the years has made every time their hangovers, or ‘guavas‘ turn into stronger episodes; however, a recent revelation made through social networks by experts in ancient Chinese medicine could mean the end of said ‘crossroads’.

The Eastern Philosophy, is the name of a small Asian company, whose history is collected by British media such as the Daily Mail, who, through his Tik Tok account, has stated that, In Chinese medicine, and hidden behind an ancient medicine against nausea, the definitive solution to hangovers and other discomforts typical of the intake of alcoholic beverages would be found. that usually make people promise (temporarily) ‘never to drink again’.

The ‘famous’ ancestral medicine referred to through the striking council, corresponds to a compound, created at the end of the 19th century, and known in the Asian giant as pochai pillswhich are part of the local tradition, and which would be a essential element in the medicine cabinets of the grandmothers of that country.

Being the result of the mixture of 14 traditional herbs of Chinese medicinal culture, the famous pill was originally conceived to seek to respond to stomach upsets and nausea, but has subsequently found effectiveness in dealing with situations of ‘guava’ or hangover.

According to what was expressed through the revelation disclosed through social networks, and taken up by the newspaper dailymail, these curious pills would be effective if consumed before alcohol intake, becoming a ‘holy remedy’ thanks to the fact that, according to traditional Asian medicine, they contain herbal extracts that have been used ancestrally to combat pathologies such as dehydration, fatigue, eye pain, body aches and headaches, some of which are recurrent symptoms of the annoying ‘guavabo’.

As collected by the dailymail, The different revelations made through the aforementioned Tik Tok account have been widely accepted by various sectors of Internet users, thanks to the effectiveness of most of their advice.

About the Po Chai, ‘miraculous’ pills with which they promise that you can say goodbye to hangovers, the British portal reports that These can have a value of around six dollars, but promising that they can become the “most effective instant remedy” to deal with common ailments.

Regarding their appearance, these small pills have a reddish-brown grainy appearance, which is exhibited in the famous video that goes viral through social networks with the promised ‘miraculous recipe’.

Regarding the origin of these, the video indicates that they would have originated in the province of Guangdong, where they were manufactured until, in the midst of adverse situations, the family that had their original formula had to flee and take refuge in Hong Kong to protect themselves from Mao’s communist revolution.

Although in the revelation there is talk of a secret and ancient formula, in the same video some of the supposed components that the ‘miraculous medicinenoticing a long list of components that in turn includes the Daily Mail in his publication about the ambitious and interesting promise of being effective against hangovers.

Among the components that stand out in the formula would be Germinated Rice Seed (Gu Ya); Red citrus peel (Ju Hong); Patchouli herb (Huo Xiang); Flower Mu (Ju Hua); Field mint herb (Bo He), among others.