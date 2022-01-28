Chinese horoscope: find out your sign and what the new year will be like

On February 1, 2022, the Chinese New Year is celebrated and the year of the Water Tiger begins.
The Chinese horoscope is divided into years, not months. Each year corresponds to an animal: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Hare, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. After a cycle, with the year of the Pig, a new one begins, with the year of the Rat. But, in addition to animals, the five elements that make up the world are taken into account: metal, wood, water, fire and earth.
Do you want to find out your Chinese horoscope?
Here is the table that assigns you an animal of the zodiac according to your year of birth
Mouse – Year of birth: 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020
Ox – Year of birth: 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021
Tiger – Year of birth: 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022
Hare – Year of birth: 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023
Dragon – Year of birth: 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024
Snake – Year of birth: 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 and 2025
Horse – Year of birth: 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 and 2026
Goat – Year of birth: 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 and 2027
Monkey – Year of birth: 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 and 2028
rooster – Year of birth: 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 and 2029
Dog – Year of birth: 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 and 2030
Pig – Year of birth: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2031
FORECASTS
MOUSE
The stars will not be against you, so you will have the time and strength to build a better year than the previous one with commitment. Good prospects for a career and especially for love.
Your qualities: acute, versatile, kind
Celebrities of your sign: Bono, Mick Hucknall, Hugh Grant, Antonio Banderas, Colin Firth
OX
Many friends will support you: it is time to invest a lot of energy in improving yourself and your conditions. Good prospects for career and love.
Your qualities: diligent, reliable, determined
Celebrities of your sign: Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Meg Ryan, Bruce Springsteen, Richard Gere
TIGER
When the animal symbolizing your year occurs, you encounter more difficulties: get ready to commit yourself and … bring something red with you. You will need to be more focused on your work and use a lot of patience. But your efforts will be rewarded.
Your qualities: courageous, self-confident, competitive
Famous characters of your sign: Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz, Queen Elizabeth, Robbie Williams, Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Jodie Foster, Leonardo DiCaprio
HARE
It will be a year of ups and downs, but better than the previous one. A person will be there to support you. Career and economic situation will improve. Beware of stress and colds.
Your qualities: calm, elegant, kind
Famous characters of your sign: Johnny Depp, George Michael, Phil Collins, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Michael Bublé, Kate Winslet, Sting
DRAGON
2022 reserves you good job opportunities, to be seized on the fly, and lots of happiness in love. But beware of stress.
Your qualities: self-confident, intelligent, passionate
Famous characters of your sign: Adele, Mina, Vasco Rossi, Monica Bellucci, Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves
SNAKE
Be discreet at work and maintain good relations with colleagues. Beware of financial problems and those with your partner.
Your qualities: intelligent, wise, enigmatic
Famous people of your sign: Elisa, Chris Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Alessandro Gassmann, Ben Stiller
HORSE
It will be a positive year full of opportunities for you. But beware of stress and irritability. Good collaborations on the way.
Your qualities: lively, active, energetic
Famous people of your sign: Luca Argentero, Jovanotti Elodie, Sopjhie Marceau, Patrick Dempsey
GOAT
In 2022, luck is definitely on your side. Don’t be lazy though and favor it with your commitment. Satisfaction coming.
Your qualities: independent, kind, empathetic
Famous characters of your sign: Ed Sheeran, Julia Roberts, Pino Daniele, Nicole Kidman
MONKEY
At work you will flaunt safety and good humor. Love will be really lucky and can also indulge in all the good food you want.
Your qualities: sharp, intelligent, lively
Famous people of your sign: Tiziano Ferro, Celine Dion, Cesare Cremonini, Hugh Jackman, Daniel Craig
ROOSTER
Love is definitely favored. Your career will not disappoint you either, but you will have to work hard and in November you will see the fruits. Attention to health instead in November and February.
Your qualities: attentive, diligent, courageous
Celebrities of your sign: Mariah Carey, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew McConaughey Cate Blanchett, Javier Bardem
DOG
You will experience difficult moments, in love and at work, and you will often feel alone and misunderstood. However, you will have some well-deserved awards. Relax more.
Your qualities: loyal, honest, lovable
Famous people of your sign: Freddie Mercury, Giorgio Armani, Sharon Stone, Kate Middledton, Madonna
PIG
You will face obstacles, but a radical career change awaits you. In affections and in love you will have great satisfaction. Beware of excesses.
Your qualities: compassionate, generous, diligent
Famous characters of your sign: Sade, David Bowie, Giorgia