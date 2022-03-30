Chinese horoscope: how to know if you were born on a lucky day

Chinese zodiac signs rule cycles of 12 years and everyone has a certain number of lucky daysIf you were lucky enough to be born in one of them, it means that you have something special.

According to Chinese astrology, the energy that this day contains reflects in the animal sign that governs it an exceptional talent or gifts such as peace and tranquility. Find out below if you were lucky enough to be born on a lucky day, according to your Chinese zodiac sign.

Rat (2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936, 1924)

The lucky days for those born in Rat years are the 4th, 13th and 30th of any month., according to the Chinese lunar calendar. If you are from 4 it means that you are more intelligent than normal and you will be a good husband / wife. If you are from the 13th you have unlimited blessings and luck, and if you were born on the 30th you will live a long life and never have to worry about food and clothes, the site trip-to-china.com reviewed.

Ox (2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925)

The 13th and 27th of any month are the lucky days for those born in Ox years.. Those of 13 will never worry about clothes and food, moreover, they are respected and always get help in difficult times. Those of 27 are inclined to be rich and have a good partner. If they are women, they stand out for their intelligence and elegance.

Tiger (2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926)

The 16th and 27th of any month are the lucky days for the Tiger years.. Those born on the 16th will gain fame and wealth, and their romantic life will be pleasant. Those who entered the world on the 27th will have a harmonious married life and their work life will be prosperous.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927)

The lucky days for Rabbit are the 26th, 27th and 29th of any month. Those born on 26 days have outstanding professional skills, which is why they are highly respected. Those of 27 are more intelligent and love to cultivate. And those of 29 are prosperous in business; in the case of women, they handle family matters better.

Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928)

The 1st and 16th of any month are the lucky ones for those born in Dragon years.. If their birthday is any day 1 means that they are likely to become high officials. If they were born on the 16th, they are smarter than ordinary people.

Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929)

Those who were born on days 1 and 23 of any month of Snake years are the luckiest. Those of 1 are usually happier than the average. Those who belong to 23 possess the wisdom to overcome any obstacle.

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930)

Those born on the 5th and 20th of any month of Horse years have greater fortune. 5’s are adept at artistic pursuits and can be more successful if they work hard. If they were born on the 20th they will be rich, powerful and have a prosperous family life.

Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931)

The lucky days for Goat years are the 7th and 30th of any month.. If you were born on the 7th, you are more sociable and have more fortune. If you are a 30 day you are talented and have the potential to be successful.

Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932)

The 4th and 14th of any month are the lucky days for Monkey years.. Those born on the 4th will live a life full of wealth. Those of 14 were born as leaders and will achieve power or fame.

Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933)

The lucky days for Rooster years are the 4th and 26th of any month. People born on the 4th are more direct and honest. Those born on the 26th have a special gift for doing business.

Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934)

Those born on days 7 and 28 of any month of Dog years are the luckiest of this sign. Those of 7 will enjoy a healthy and prosperous life. While those born on the 28th are more intelligent and respected than the average.

Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935)

Those born on the 17th and 24th of any month of the years ruled by the Pig are the luckiest. Those who belong to 17 are braver and smarter than the average. While those of 24 have a special character that leads them to be respected in any social sphere.

