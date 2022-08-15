Chinese horoscope: the 3 most upright signs according to Eastern astrology

The eastern astrology it is determined by cycles of 12 years, each one of them governed by an animal of the Chinese zodiac. In turn, the signs of the zodiac they are represented by animals, whose characteristics determine the personality traits of those born under each of the signs of the Chinese horoscope.

This is why knowing the main attributes of the signs of the zodiac can provide us with very valuable information about our way of being and seeing the world. Discover, below, what are the 3 signs of the Chinese horoscope integrity of all, as indicated by the predictions of the eastern astrology.

Image: Canva

Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952)

The dragon is the most important animal for the eastern astrologyand this is highlighted by Chinese horoscope. They have great nobility, and while their dark side comes from their arrogance, what you should expect from a dragon is that they always validate their position with the truth. A person born under Zodiac sign of the Dragon is ideal to occupy a position of responsibility in finances.

Goat (1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

People born under Zodiac sign of the goat in the Chinese horoscope they have the characteristic of being stubborn but very kind. They handle themselves in life in a very frontal way. According to the eastern astrology, this sometimes generates some friction because they can be indelicate, but the goats are faithful and, above all, very honest. It is possible that with a person of the goat sign you will not find many smiles, but you will find loyalty to the partner.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951)

The Zodiac sign of the rabbit in the in the eastern horoscope is one of the kindest. He has a very nice personality, but by no means cunning. As indicated by the eastern astrologyThey know very well where to go. When entrusting a task to someone, opting for a person who is a rabbit is a great decision.