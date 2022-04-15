Chinese horoscope: the 4 most faithful signs in love

The most faithful Chinese horoscope signs in love are Ox, Rabbit, Dog and Pigso women and men who were born in the years that these zodiacal animals rule are not likely to cheat on their partners while in a relationship.

The Chinese zodiac is made up of 12 signs and according to Eastern astrology, we inherit the qualities of the animals that correspond to us. Based on its strengths, experts at Your Chinese Astrology have concluded that these signs are the ones that most resist temptations and remain loyal.

Although all the members of the Chinese horoscope have the potential to remain faithful, these are the ones that stand out the most for the following reasons:

Ox

Those born in the years 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021 stand out for being sincere. When they fall in love they do everything possible to keep their partner happyIn addition, they strive to keep their relationship healthy and stable. Another aspect that places them on this list is that they are foolish and stubborn. They do not end a love until there is no turning back.

Rabbit

Those born in the years 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 are kind and friendly. The rudeness of cheating is not in their language, so they are unlikely to cheat on their partner. When temptation sets in, they back off because they perceive it as something intimidating that wants to hurt them. When they love they are able to be loyal for life.

Dog

Those born in years 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 they belong to a sign that is synonymous with loyalty. There is no animal more faithful to the human being than the Dog, characteristic that is your most important value in any aspect of your life. They have solid principles. When they find happiness, they focus on making their partner happy and defend them fiercely. If there are problems in the relationship, they do their best to find solutions; They do not give in easily to temptation.

Pig

Those born in the years 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 belong to the most faithful Chinese horoscope sign, even more so than the Dog. They are practical, do not get into trouble and find happiness in the small pleasures of life. They choose their partners carefully because they know they will be loved and faithful to them.. Astrologers compare his loyalty to his love of food.

It may interest you:

– Are you good in bed? Your Chinese horoscope tells you

– Chinese horoscope: what is your inner animal and what does it reveal about your love life

– What is the I Ching and how does it predict the future?