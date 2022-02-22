Chinese horoscope: the Tiger is a good year for 5 signs

Chinese horoscope signs Tiger, Ox, Rooster, Goat and Dog will soon begin to receive the good energies of the Year of the Tiger which started a few days ago, specifically, on February 1, 2022.

According to astrological predictions, the Lunar New Year bodes well for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs and they will soon feel the benefits of the new cycle that will end on January 21, 2023.

No matter what your Chinese sign is, the Year of the Tiger is ideal to work on the harmony of relationships with family, friends and partner, In addition, it is good luck if what you want is to start a new professional project.

And it is that, according to astrologers from Astrocentro, the vibe with which this cycle arrived is “enthusiastic” and “bold”, so it should be used to focus on personal achievements, however, care should be taken with showing ourselves arrogant and which can be a year plagued by power struggles and claims.

But if you belong to the select group of the most favored signs for the Year of the Tiger, you have nothing to worry about, because luck will knock on your door sooner or later.

Ox

Those born in the years 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925 must be patient, as the entry of extra money will arrive very soon. Now you might be experiencing some financial setbacks, but the Year of the Tiger tells you to be strong and courageous as success is about to knock on your door.

Tiger

The years that the Tiger rules are 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926, if you were born in his regency, the predictions are favorable for you in every way. It is likely to be a challenge, so you will have to be cautious, but as the Moon goes through its phases, things will improve in your love life and your finances.

Goat

Those born in Goat years (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931) do not take long to receive good news in their professional and sentimental lives. The Tiger will present you with many opportunities along the way, you just have to be vigilant to take them and not waste them.

Rooster

The Rooster rules the years 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933, if you were born in any of these, your Chinese horoscope tells you that you will advance in your professional and work career, mainly. On the other hand, if you have problems with your family, they will soon calm down and your love life will take a very positive unexpected turn.

Dog

Those born in Dog years (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934) will have a happy year, generally speaking. The balance will tip in your favor in your sector of the economy, the key will be professional advancement. The family will be one of the fundamental pillars to keep the year afloat, so you should not neglect it.

