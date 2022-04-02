Chinese horoscope today April 1: predictions for each sign

April begins and although we are still in the month of the rabbit, the energy of the day allows us to start this month with all the good energy.

Today we are accompanied by the wooden monkey, excellent for knocking on doors, but don’t expect the results to be seen soon.

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. and To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

If your date of birth is between January 1 and February 4, your ruling animal is not the one of the year we are in but the one of the previous year. For example, if you were born on January 23, 1987, your ruling animal is not the rabbit but the tiger.

Remember that the Chinese horoscope gives advice so that, with our attitudes and actions, we have a balanced and harmonious day.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972 – 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

The rat should take the day in stride. You have had exhausting weeks with many tasks and challenges. Today you can slow down and take life as it comes. The horoscope advises the Rats to get carried away by the rhythm of the day and not fight against the current.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

A day of hard work that will give the ox excellent results. Although he will have to try and perhaps work a little harder, his superiors or clients will take this good attitude into account and the ox will be duly rewarded with a promotion or more requests for his services.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010 – 2022)

In love affairs, today tigers can have new experiences. The energy helps them meet new people and have fun times with them. Do not go too fast, and if you are in a couple, beware of temptations because the energy does not distinguish.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

The rabbits will have a very unstable day in financial terms. The monkey can make them lose a lot of money and get them into legal trouble. For this reason, avoid lending or borrowing money, nor do stock operations.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

Single dragons will have a great day. Their work will allow them to meet someone with whom they can start a fruitful relationship. Of course, avoid mixing work issues with sentimental ones. Make everything very clear from the beginning.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

The monkey is a very good friend of the snake. For this reason, it will help you have an excellent day, conducive to “knocking on doors” and starting to develop new projects. If the snake has a pending proposal or request to make, you can take advantage of the day to present it.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

Those ruled by the horse can expect conflicts in their home. They are not serious, but it is important that they solve them quickly and putting themselves in the other’s place. It’s also important to avoid acting in a way that makes your partner jealous.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

The day can be difficult for the goat. But today, more than ever, they must think positive. Do not be dejected by events and, on the contrary, act with optimism and confidence. A citrine, carnelian or red jasper crystal can help them feel positive.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

The ruler of the day may face some health problem. Headache, back and neck pain and dizziness will accompany the monkeys today, they can go to herbal teas to control the anxiety they have been facing for days. It is also important that they take care of suffering an accident as a result of a distraction.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

Those who were born in the years of the rooster should request specialized advice before acting. Do not expect to know everything, so consult your lawyer before signing something, ask your doctor about a medication, rely on your accountant for taxes… whatever you have to do, do it with the help of an expert. Ignoring this advice can bring you many inconveniences, especially legal ones.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

Passing romances will be the order of the day for those ruled by the dog. It is better that, those who are single, do not have many illusions about what happens today. On the other hand, dogs that already have a partner are better off avoiding arguments and controlling their jealousy.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

Pigs can use the day to file government-type applications. The energy of the monkey will give you a hand if you have pending to apply for a visa, a permit, a scholarship or need to make any request to the authorities.