Chinese horoscope today April 11: predictions for each sign

The week begins with the help of the wooden horse, whose energy recommends us to be very careful, because everything we do today, positive or negative, will return to us multiplied.

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. Y To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

Of course, keep in mind that, if your date of birth is between January 1 and February 4, you belong to the sign of the previous year. For example, if you were born on February 1, 1980, you are not a monkey but a goat.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972 – 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

The regent of the day does not look favorably on the rat. For this reason it is better that those governed by this animal think very well before acting and speaking. Remember, everything you do today will come back to you multiplied.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

This is an excellent day for the ox to share with his friends and family. Surrounding himself with the good energy of people who appreciate him will help the Ox to clarify his thoughts and even ask for the help that he has so badly needed.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010 – 2022)

The opinion of the tiger will be highly valued this day. Many people will come to him to ask for his advice, so take the opportunity to show your leadership and organization skills.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

The day is excellent for those ruled by the rabbit to increase their income. Plan your next moves and activities. It is very important that they change their environment and visit new places because there they could meet the people who will help them materialize their ideas.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

Dragons must be very careful with everything they do today. Dedicate yourself to creating good karma. Share, be generous, use your time well and, above all, don’t hurt anyone. Everything you do today will come back to you multiplied.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

Listening and dialogue will be the tools that the snake needs today. Problems may arise, especially at work, but if they listen to others and talk before drawing conclusions, they will be able to solve everything that comes their way, and even end the day with very good news.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

The horse must be very careful in its movements. If you are going to travel, especially to the East, it is important that you take care of your belongings and do not get distracted while driving. If, on the other hand, you do not need to travel, it is recommended that you burn three sandalwood incense sticks in your home and workplace.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

The energy of the day causes those ruled by the goat to feel somewhat unstable. Both at work and at home they cannot find a foothold and insecurity, and even anxiety knocks on their door. Walking barefoot for about five minutes, and hopefully on grass, will help them ground themselves and put feelings of instability aside.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

The star of noble people accompanies the monkey today. This means that they can seek support from influential people, such as their superiors, in order to find the solution to the problems they have been carrying. Do not be afraid to ask for help because it will arrive almost immediately.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

Although it is not normal for them, those ruled by the rooster will feel very sensitive today. Try not to be overwhelmed by this feeling and rather surround yourself with people with good energy. If you have a hobby, dedicate some time of the day to it, and if you don’t, it’s time to start one.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

The dog will achieve nothing by hiding its true essence. The right people will come only if those governed by this animal show themselves as they are and act sincerely. It is an excellent day to start new ties, especially work and business, so take advantage of it to hold meetings and sign contracts.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

The romances will knock on the pig’s door. However, it is recommended that they wait for another day to finalize them, because if they start a sentimental relationship this day, it will be brief and will be characterized by infidelities and discussions.