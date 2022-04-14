Chinese horoscope today April 13: predictions for each sign

When you consult the omens of the Chinese horoscope, what you are receiving are advice and warnings so that you synchronize with the energy of the day.

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. Y To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

However, keep in mind that the Chinese astrological year begins on February 4, therefore, if you were born before that date, your ruling sign is not that of that year but the previous one. For example, if your date of birth is January 7, 1994, your zodiac sign is the Rooster.

For this Wednesday the fire monkey brings an energy known as “non-wealth” which affects investments and important purchases.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972 – 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

The rat will have to control his character. The bad mood and explosive reactions can cause those governed by this animal confrontations and arguments with their family and co-workers that will end in breakups and grudges.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

Strong emotions will be constant on the day of the ox. Unexpected surprises of all kinds will knock on the door of those ruled by this animal. Single oxen can take advantage of the day to meet new people.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010 – 2022)

Although the tiger has had a streak of good days, today he will feel nostalgic. Stress and fatigue begin to take their toll on the spirit of the tiger. Try to think positive and do not demand too much of yourself, it is better that you try to rest.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

The rabbit is adventurous and risky, but today it is better that they act conservatively. Avoid any type of investment or purchases of high amount. You better save up and start keeping a diary of your finances.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

Sticking your nose where it hasn’t been called will bring the dragon quite a bit of inconvenience. The monkey advises them to stay on the sidelines and not try to interfere in other people’s problems. Discretion must accompany the dragons today.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

Although the monkey is the secret friend of the snake, today he will not be his ally. The best that those ruled by the snake can do is to maintain their normal routine and take care of their belongings.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

Single horses will feel seductive and capable of attracting the right person. They just need to trust a little more in all their qualities and go slowly. The relationship you start today will be strengthened if you know how to wait and give time to time.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

Delegating and working as a team are the advice that the monkey gives the goat today. Those governed by this animal must learn that not everything can be done alone and at the same time. Trust your team and ask for help whenever you need it. Not listening to this advice can bring you many inconveniences.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

The ruler of the day will have all the energy to show his abilities and act as a leader. But they must be careful, because it is one thing to be a good leader and another to be a tyrant. Listen to others, value their ideas and, most importantly, recognize the merits of others.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

Perhaps those ruled by the rooster will have some setbacks. Do not worry or make decisions with a “hot head”. Remember that things happen for a reason, take two steps back and analyze the situation from a broader perspective, you will see how you find more than one solution.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

If the dog wants to give stability to a project or relationship, today is the perfect day to do it. So take advantage of the energy and take the next step, especially if it has to do with sentimental issues.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

Those ruled by the pig must beware of betrayals. Do not tell your projects to anyone, no matter how much trust you have in that person. It is better to act alone and keep a low profile because the envy of others can affect them.