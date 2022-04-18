Chinese horoscope today April 17: predictions for each sign

The advice of the Chinese horoscope seeks to align our daily activities with the energy of the ruling animal.

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. Y To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

It is important that you keep in mind that the Chinese astrological year does not start on January 1 but on February 4, so if you were born between these two dates, your ruling animal is not that of that year but the previous one.

That said, for this Sunday we will have the energy of the metal rat that will favor almost any activity that you decide to undertake.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972 – 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

The ruler of the day can take advantage of the day to change the routine. Use the energy to your advantage to start all the activities you have pending. Something that they should keep in mind is that it is time to let go of the past in order to achieve the proposed objectives.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

A luminous energy will accompany those ruled by the ox this Sunday. That light will make the oxen attract all eyes, for this reason, those who are single will have every opportunity to find a special person.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010 – 2022)

Prosperity will be the main star that accompanies the tiger on this day. So, if the plans of those governed by this animal include starting a business or making an investment in real estate, today is the most appropriate day to take the first step.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

Rabbits should keep a close eye on the health of their elders. The losses that they present today can lead to more serious problems if they do not pay the necessary attention. Don’t wait for symptoms, however mild they may be.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

Rigid and strict thoughts can cause many inconveniences to those ruled by the dragon. Listening to all points of view will help you even find the answers you have been waiting for, on the contrary, continuing in that attitude will alienate good people who were willing to help you.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

The day is excellent for those ruled by the snake to start studies and training. Shake off your laziness and don’t get off the world. They have a lot of potential, but they need to bring it out to be able to achieve the economic level that they long for.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

The rat is the antagonist of the horse. With this clash of energies, horses cannot expect much from the day. So, better stay within the normal routine and avoid having arguments of any kind.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

Those born in the year of the goat must be careful when driving or playing sports. Doing any activity using all your senses will help prevent any mishap. It is important that they also monitor their diet and avoid excesses.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

Those ruled by the monkey must be very careful with what they say today. Any loose comment can end up in discussions and problems. The couples of the monkey have been very patient, but today they will not be willing to put up with any more inappropriate comments.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

The rooster has a perfect day to get new clients. Accept all the invitations that are made to you today because that is where you will be able to meet influential people who will shake your hand at the right time.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

Those governed by the dog will have skin-deep sensitivity. Any situation or comment will stir all their fibers, leading them to feel isolated and even helpless. Peppermint water and patchouli oil will help control those feelings.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

The best thing the pig can do today is to bring his papers up to date. The mess will take its toll on them in the coming days because they could urgently need something and not have it at hand, which will leave them very bad in front of their superiors or clients.