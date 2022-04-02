Chinese horoscope today April 2: predictions for each sign

This Saturday will have a shock energy, since the ruler of the day will be the wooden rooster, antagonist of the rabbit, which, according to Chinese astrology, is the animal that represents this month.

This clash can lead to arguments and loss of money.

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. and To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

Something you should keep in mind is that, if you were born before February 4, your zodiac sign is the same as the previous year, since the astrological Chinese year only begins on that date.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972 – 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

Those ruled by the rat must be very cautious today. The energy of accidents and unforeseen events will be very strong for them. Try to stay away from tools and sharp objects and, if you must use them, do so with your five senses.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

Contrary to yesterday, the ox should try to rest. A short trip or simply staying home and disconnecting from the outside world will help you recharge your energy and even recover from minor ailments that have been affecting you.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010 – 2022)

For tigers who are thinking of starting a new business or venture, the rabbit advises them to slow down. Although the day is suitable for them to work on materializing their project, they must work calmly and with their feet on the ground.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

Love issues can complicate the day for those ruled by the rabbit. The rooster, as ruler of the day, will affect the rabbit’s sentimental relationships, causing arguments and even breakups.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

The dragons will receive excellent proposals today. The doors that have been knocking will open today and will allow those governed by this animal to improve their employment position. It’s time to leave the comfort zone.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

It is important that the snake is aware of the health of its elders. Any symptom they have is necessary to consult immediately with the doctor and abide by his recommendations. It is better to prevent at this time.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

Horses that are looking for a mate can expect to have quite a fruitful day. The rooster will give them a hand so that they can receive a serious romance proposal. Do not hesitate and go to the next level.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

The goat must pay close attention to who it associates with. Any proposal you receive today, no matter how close the person who makes it to you, is better that you analyze it with a cool head, and, if applicable, seek prior advice.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

The monkey will have an excellent day to share with his family and friends. Opening the doors of your house and meeting with other people will allow those governed by this animal to find the solution to that problem that has been keeping them awake.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

Talking too much can bring a lot of trouble to the ruler of the day. The always so sincere roosters do not always pay attention before making a comment and today’s energy could cause them to clash with other people, which could transcend legal levels.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

This is an excellent day to invest, especially in real estate. The rooster will also help those governed by the dog to solve the problems that they have been bringing from previous days. Watch for signs from the universe.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

The rooster recommends those governed by the pig to take advantage of the day to start some training. They may not think it is necessary right now, but in the future it will be very useful for promotion or applying for a better paying job.