Chinese horoscope today April 4: predictions for each sign

The last day of the month of the rabbit says goodbye with a wonderful energy that comes from the hand of the pig of fire, as ruler of the day.

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. and To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

And just as the months in the Chinese calendar do not coincide with the months in the Gregorian calendar, the same happens with the years. For this reason, if you were born between January 1 and February 4, your ruling animal is still the one from the year before you were born.

Also keep in mind that the main purpose of the Chinese horoscope is to give advice according to the energy of the day, so that each sign can balance itself with said energy and program the activities that are most convenient.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972 – 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

If those ruled by the rat have pending proposals, today is an excellent day to present them. The doors are open to rats today. Of course, the requests must be known to expose them so that the interlocutor does not feel that they are “forcing” him to accept. Practice your speech first and avoid speaking in a rush.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

A good day for the oxen to improve their communication with the family and their partner. There are pending issues that those governed by this animal have not wanted to solve and today, the pig will help them find the right words so that they can smooth out rough edges and make ties stronger.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010 – 2022)

The tiger is usually careful with his expenses, even sometimes they seem miserly. But today is not a day to measure yourself. Take the opportunity to treat yourself and give it to the people you appreciate. Soon the money will come back in spades.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

The day can be very successful for those ruled by the rabbit, as long as they read what they sign very well. The eagerness and overconfidence can lead them to sign documents that will later have serious consequences in their work and before their superiors.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

The dragon is beginning to reap the rewards of his efforts. You’ve had to work hard so far in the Year of the Tiger, but already the energy is starting to shift in your favor. Of course, do not lower your guard and continue working with enthusiasm.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

The good energy of the day will not completely cover the snake, as the pig is its antagonist. For this reason, it is important that they avoid traveling, especially to the south, and if they must travel, take good care of their belongings and important documents.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

The day is excellent for those ruled by the horse, especially for work matters. If you are thinking of applying for new vacancies or aspiring to a promotion or raise, you can apply today, especially in the morning hours.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

The goat can take advantage of the day to take their romantic relationship to the next level. Consolidate the relationship, start a coexistence and even ask for marriage, everything will be supported by the energy that the pig brings this day.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

Those ruled by the monkey who are thinking of starting a business or entrepreneurship can take advantage of the day to get down to work. Profits are assured, but it is better to act alone, companies are not recommended today.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

A day for the rooster to stay away from gossip and hallway comments. Beware of saying anything about your co-workers or even your superiors, as it will reach their ears and conflicts will not wait.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

Free from yesterday’s pressure the dog feels confident and positive. Take advantage of that energy to make a list of the tasks you have pending and start working on them, especially if they have to do with new work projects. Procrastination can be very expensive today.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

The ruler of the day will also be favored by good energy. Listen to the advice and recommendations that the women close to you give you, because in them you will be able to find a good source of inspiration to solve pending issues or find new ideas.