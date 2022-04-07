Chinese horoscope today April 7: predictions for each sign

This Thursday comes from the hand of the metal tiger, which, when united with the ruling tiger of the year, gives a good energy to the day, favoring meetings of all kinds.

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. and To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

Remember that the years for Chinese astrology begin on February 4, so if you were born before that day, your ruling animal is the same as the year immediately before.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972 – 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

In general terms, the day is very auspicious for the rat, especially in social matters. The most important thing is that you do not always put yourself first and allow others to express themselves without fear of being judged by the rat.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

The tiger advises the ox to be careful with his romantic relationship. A third person wants to get in the way, even through fake comments. Be honest with her partner and show her true feelings.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010 – 2022)

The ruler of the day, who will also be duplicated with the tiger of the year, will feel an excess of energy. Today you will want to do everything at the same time, but it is important to keep in mind that multitasking will exhaust you. Better plan the day and dedicate yourself to finishing each task by putting all your attention on it.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

The energy of the rabbits is stabilized. For this they can take advantage of the day to share with their family and friends. An outing or meeting with them will help hares to improve their mood and even find solutions to their problems.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

Passing loves will accompany those ruled by the dragon. If you are single, take the situation slowly and do not expect this new relationship to go beyond friendship. On the other hand, if you already have a relationship, be careful with infidelities.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

Perhaps the energy has not been the most favorable for the snake these days. For this reason it is important that you analyze if you are doing something that causes you to have pessimistic thoughts and correct that attitude. Wearing a jade crystal can be very helpful in changing your perception of life.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

The tiger recommends the horse to take advantage of the day to work as a team. The union is strength and today the horse will prove it. In addition, horses are born leaders and will be able to show all their abilities, helping their entire work group to shine.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

Women close to the goat will be an important support today. If in your work or business you have them as main clients, or even if they are your superiors, you can expect a very fruitful day. It is also important that they listen to the advice of their friends or family.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

The double tiger in the horoscope will make the monkey’s day difficult. Two antagonists against you can cause you quite a bit of trouble. The best they can do is keep to their normal routine and come home early.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

If the rooster has a work meeting or pending business, today is an excellent day to carry it out. The energy of the double tiger will help you make alliances that will result in economic benefits for the rooster.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

The health of the dog and its elders will need special attention. This does not mean that they are suffering from serious illnesses, but it is important that they listen to their body and act immediately.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

The tiger will help the pig in love affairs. Those ruled by the pig who are looking for a partner can take advantage of the day to go out and have the opportunity to meet new people. It is time to forget that old love and make room for a new one.