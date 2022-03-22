Chinese horoscope today March 22: predictions for each sign

The wooden dog will accompany us with its energy, today the energies will be unstable and everything can turn out as you least planned.

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. and To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

Remember that the Chinese astrological year does not start on January 1st, but on February 4th, so if you were born between these two days, your zodiac sign is the animal of the previous year.

Before reading your Chinese horoscope for today, keep in mind that its main objective is to advise you and give you guidelines so that you have a good day, that flows with the energy of the ruling animal.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972- 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

Excellent day to plan a romantic getaway. The relationship you have with your partner needs to be strengthened and refreshed. It doesn’t have to be to a luxury resort, they just need to share time alone and why not, take a step further in the relationship.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

Those ruled by the ox can see today how their money slips out of their hands, as if it were water. For this reason it is better to avoid risky investments, the purchase of expensive goods and money loans.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010)

Pain in the knees, hands, wrists and joints in general will afflict tigers today. This is undoubtedly a somatization of everything they have been living, thinking and feeling. Energy therapy may be the best way to balance physical energy with emotional energy.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

The energy of danger that accompanies the day warns those born in the year of the Rabbit to be very cautious when doing any risky activity. Drive carefully, watch carefully when crossing the street and avoid distractions of all kinds.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

The dog will want to complicate the day for the dragons with obstacles of all kinds. Try to leave home earlier to avoid delays and stay away from any confrontation with your superiors. Today it is better to “lower” your head and let the dog believe that he is the boss.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

Excesses and carelessness in feeding and sedentary life will take their toll on snakes today. Your colon, which is not the strongest, will be noticed and will complicate your day. The best they can do is to try to eat healthy and drink calendula water. This advice is not just for today, because it is time for snakes to start taking more care of their health.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

The injustices that the horses commit today will come back to haunt them like bad karma. Avoid making light judgments of others, especially if they are your parents or your children.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

Another sign of the Chinese zodiac that must be taken care of today from bad karma is that of the goat. Always so lover of money, he will want a good business opportunity for her alone and will leave her possible partners out of it. If you act like this, the universe will rightfully charge your disloyalty with subsequent problems in your work.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

Exaggerated jealousy will accompany those ruled by the monkey today. Your partners who have been patient and loving will not be open to more claims based solely on imagination. Painful arguments can ensue if the monkey doesn’t curb mistrust of him.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

Unforeseen expenses will be the order of the day in the budget of the rooster. Damage to your home, car or any loss of property that requires immediate replacement. This can be constant for several days, so it is best to start a maintenance plan so that the expenses are not higher and higher.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

Today, those governed by the dog will be able to launch to present to their boss that request that they have been postponing for so many days. Do not wait any longer because someone could get ahead of you and lose the opportunity to improve your working conditions.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

The dog will give the pigs new ideas and creativity, which is sometimes so elusive for them, will be on full bloom today. Have a pen and paper handy and write down everything that comes to mind. In one of those ideas and thoughts will be the key to solve what is tormenting you so much.