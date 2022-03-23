Chinese horoscope today March 23: predictions for each sign

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. and To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

Keep in mind that to calculate the Chinese horoscope it is necessary to know the year and the day of birth, because if the latter is between January 1 and February 4, the ruling animal is that of the previous year, since it is really the astrological year. Chinese only starts in February.

That said, for today, Wednesday, the wooden pig brings us excellent energy. It is a day to make the most of it.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972- 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

Those ruled by the rat can take advantage of the day to start that undertaking that they have loved so much. Dedicate a moment of the day to organize ideas, plan activities and, above all, get down to work. This is not the time to procrastinate.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

The ox will also have an excellent day, especially to knock on doors at the work level. Be aware of new job offers and have your resume updated. If you are ready for a major change, apply for jobs in other cities, today’s energy is very helpful for this.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010)

Love is often elusive for those ruled by the tiger. They are often seen as the “eternal” friend and even as an unattainable person. Today the pig will help you so that you can approach without fear and with confidence that person who attracts you so much.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

It is recommended that rabbits today listen to their intuition more than any other day. This Wednesday they will receive tempting proposals, but they must be cautious and remember that “all that glitters is not gold”.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

Free from the pressures that the dog put on them yesterday, the dragons will have all the good energy going for them. If you are thinking of applying for a bank loan to acquire something, today is an excellent day to do so.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

Snakes have a tendency to be hoarders. They fill their homes and workplaces with old papers and objects “in case I need it later”. Today is an appropriate day to start making room for the new. If you do not renew your energies there will be no space for what you have longed for.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

The best thing the horse can do today are alliances. Work as a team, find people to help you control your momentum and balance your energy. These new ties will be beneficial to the horse for the rest of the year.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

The energy of fertility accompanies those ruled by the goat today. Those who are thinking of increasing their family, today is a perfect day to try it. If, on the contrary, the children are not within your plans, it is better that you take the necessary precautions.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

The fantasies so typical of the mind of monkeys today will play tricks on them. In love affairs, those governed by this animal get carried away easily, and not putting their feet on the ground can cause problems not only with their partner, but with anyone close to them who can misunderstand the attitude of the monkey.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

This is an excellent day in labor and financial matters. Getting up early will be beneficial for those ruled by the rooster, since between 7:00 am and 9:00 am will be the best hours for them to make requests and present proposals for new businesses.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

Although the energy of the day is quite favorable, the dog needs to rest today. These have been difficult days and the energy of those who were born in the years of the dog is being diminished. Take it easy for the day and come home early.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

The ruler of the day will also benefit from good energy. Today you will be inspired to solve all the conflicts that have come your way, especially with your partner.