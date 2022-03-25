Chinese horoscope today March 24: predictions for each sign

The fire rat will be in charge of governing this day, whose energy can cause accidents and arguments with people of the opposite sex.

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. and To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

Of course, remember that the Chinese astrological year is parallel to the solar year, which begins on February 4. So, if you were born between January 1 and February 4, your ruling animal is the one from the previous year.

The main objective of the Chinese horoscope is to calculate the energy of the day and give advice so that each sign can favorably balance its own energy.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972- 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

The rat as ruler of the day is going to have to face many obstacles. Patience will be the best tool so that the energy of the discussions does not affect you. Getting carried away by the moment is going to cause you a lot of headaches.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

Thanks to the character of those ruled by the ox, the energy of the day will not affect them significantly. On the contrary, other signs will look to them for advice and find a shoulder to cry on. Do not forget that “today for you, tomorrow for me” and that providing good advice on time will allow you to strengthen important ties for the future.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010)

To balance the aggressive energy of the day, the tiger must resort to common sense. Analyze every situation that comes your way today with a cool head. Do not allow your arrogance to believe that you will always have the last word.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

The rabbit will feel in a very good mood. You will joke around, look at life with optimism and be ready to face any situation that comes your way. Try to keep that attitude, because what you think and feel is what you attract.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

The rat is a good friend of the dragon and will help him have a fruitful day. The dragon has everything so that today new friends and even new loves come into his life. Dragons with a stable relationship should beware of temptations.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

The ideas will be coming in handy. Those born in the year of the snake are not characterized by being a laboratory of plans and projects, but today they will be more than inspired. Have a pen and paper handy and write down everything that comes to mind.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

Those ruled by the horse are the antagonists of the rat. For this reason, the energy of arguments will affect them more than other signs. Try to avoid any confrontation with your partner or parents. Today it is better to take a distance and keep prudential silence.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

Goats that like to drive at high speed should be very careful. The energy that accompanies the ruler of the day can increase the possibility of suffering an accident. It is not to panic, but it is important that you pay more attention to the road today.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

Although the monkeys usually share with the less favored, today is a day when the universe recommends that they do so selflessly. What you give today with your heart will be returned to you multiplied. Therefore, if you act incorrectly today, the universe will also be charged.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

Single roosters will want to experience love in a different way. Today they will not want labels for that new relationship that is emerging. The name does not matter, what matters are feelings and tranquility and if the other person does not accept it, the rooster will prefer to seek another course.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

Those ruled by the dog must be careful with old loves and temptations. It is true that the current relationship is not going through the best moment, having several relationships at the same time will not improve the situation in any aspect.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

The best thing pigs can do today is to plan projects well. Do not “jump headlong” without first analyzing the pros and cons and without being clear about all the steps you are going to take in this new stage.