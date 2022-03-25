Chinese horoscope today March 25: predictions for each sign

Thanks to the advice and recommendations of the Chinese horoscope, we can act in such a way that the energy is in our favor.

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. and To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

The fire element continues to be the main energy of the day that is accompanied in addition to the ox or buffalo.

If you are still not very clear about your ruling animal, keep in mind that if your date of birth is between January 1 and February 4, you still belong to the previous year. For example, someone born on January 13, 1948 is not a rat but a pig.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972 – 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

Today the rat could receive not so good news. Breakups, illnesses of loved ones, terminations of partnerships… anything could happen today. The advice is to accept the situation and flow with the changes.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

Those ruled by the ox begin to see the progress of their projects. It may be slow or not very significant, but don’t give up. Put batteries on and keep working, soon the situation will begin to improve significantly.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010)

The tiger should think very well about the consequences before opening a “Pandora’s box”. Curiosity killed the cat and now it can “kill” the tiger. The Chinese horoscope recommends that you refrain from respecting limits in any way.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

The good streak continues for the rabbit, but the condition is to transmute. Those governed by this animal must take advantage of their optimism and turn difficult moments into learning situations and changes for the better.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

The dragon should stay away from family discussions. Lawsuits with men of the family will be the order of the day for the one governed by this animal, especially if the discussion is generated by financial issues.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

Recalling the serpent that tempted Eve, those governed by this animal will today be on the limit of “good and bad”. The advice for snakes today is to be clear about their concepts of good and evil and respect them. Today karma can collect its own in an express way.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

Today those governed by the horse may have a calmer energy. Take advantage of the day to recover from these stormy days. The company of an old and wise friend will be the best you can do today.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

For the goat, the setbacks in emotional issues continue. Although those born in the year of this animal have been feeling that the energy of romance is much better, compared to the previous two years, it is necessary for them to understand that when choosing a partner, the interior is more important than appearance.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

The monkeys commit without reading very well what they are signing. Today it is of the utmost importance that you pay close attention to all the documents that come into your hands. If this is the case, consult a professional.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

On this day, those ruled by the rooster will renew their confidence in themselves. Tired of procrastinating, they have decided to get down to work to achieve their goals and now that they are beginning to see the good results, they feel confident and secure. Today is an excellent day to “eat the world”.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

This day is an excellent day for the dog to review his goals. It may be that they are going the wrong way and that is why they feel that nothing is working for them. Reassess with honesty and humility your actions and correct what you have to correct.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

Those ruled by the pig will have an excellent day to change activities. If you have been feeling dissatisfied with your work for days, today you can take advantage of the day to knock on new doors and even close others.