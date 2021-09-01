Chinese minors will not be able to play on school days

There China has decided to tighten the restrictions on online games for children and teenagers. According to the state news agency Xinhua, the government has issued rules that will limit the time that minors can play online games. only one hour a day And only on weekends and holidays.

The new rules, published by the National Press and Publication Administration, focus on “anti-addiction” measures and reportedly follow parental complaints that the previous restrictions were too generous. Under the rules put in place in 2019, minors were limited to one and a half hours of online play on weekdays and three hours on weekends.

“Recently, many parents reported that some teenagers’ addiction to online games has seriously affected their normal study life and physical and mental health,” a spokesman for the Chinese news agency said.

The new rules come during a crackdown on tech companies in China. Earlier this month, Chinese lawmakers passed new data privacy regulations that restrict how personal information can be collected and used.

Online gaming platforms will now have to allow minors to play only from 8pm to 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as public holidays, and will need to use a “real name verification system” to make respect the age limits. According to the NPPA, Chinese officials will also step up inspection and enforcement of restrictions.

These restrictions they will come into force on 1st September.

Source: cnet.com

Overwatch: the new deathmatch map brings players to Italy

Overwatch it is, essentially, a team game, but sometimes players prefer something a little less cooperative and a little more aggressive. This is where the deathmatch mode, all against all. Eight players face off on a map in a fast-paced 20-kill race.

For fans of this game mode, a new map called Malevento is now coming, free for all and arriving today in Public Test Region (PTR) of the game on Windows PC.

Malevento is a Talon base located in Italy, so it will likely feature some easter eggs and lore that the keenest fans will enjoy tracking down.

This is only the fourth map designed specifically for Deathmatch. Chateau Guillard, Widowmaker’s ancestral home, Petra archaeological site and the Japanese city Kanezaka are the three existing maps. Other standard game mode maps have been adapted for the deathmatch closing some streets and blocking players in a smaller arena.

Players will be able to test Malevento and see how the map works for their favorite hero on the test servers. As for the other maps deatchmatch, even Malevento will probably have some deadly “oddities” that can be used to set some plays.

Malevento is currently available on the public test servers of Overwatch accessible to all PC players. The map will be made public on September 28.

Source: polygon.com

Fortnite: Will Smith arrives

Men in Black, Independence Day, After Earth… Will Smith it is no stranger to fighting aliens. And now he can make it up Fortnite.

To celebrate one of the funniest alien seasons in the game, you can now purchase Will Smith. The only downside? His name is Mike Lowrey, after Smith’s character from the trilogy Bad Boys, definitely not focused on aliens.

Aside from the weirdness of digital rights, Will Smith on Fortnite comes after a string of high-profile stars popped into the game playing themselves: Ariana Grande, J Balvin and LeBron James.

Will Smith, aka Mike Lowrey, is now available for sale for 1500 V-Bucks.

Source: eurogamer.net