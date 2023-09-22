Chinese Police Arrest 10 People Related to VALORANT AI Cheat Provider – VALO2ASIA

Ten people have been arrested in China for distributing VALORANT cheats, with profits exceeding $4.1 million.

PORCELAIN – Ten people have been arrested in China for developing and distributing AI cheat tools intended for the game VALORANT, as revealed by the Yijiang Public Security Bureau via Weibo. This represents the country’s first crackdown on AI cheating.

This arrest arose following a month-long joint investigation and collaboration between local law enforcement and Tencent, involving transactions worth more than 30 million RMB, approximately equivalent to 4.1 million US dollars, dated from September 22, 2023.

The operation took place on September 15, where more than 20 law enforcement officers carried out coordinated raids at multiple sites in Zhejiang, Chongqing and other provinces. The result was the arrest of ten people, including two responsible for developing traps and eight “agents.” The operation also confiscated a series of equipment and materials, including more than 17 computers, 11 mobile phones, source codes and other hardware components.

(Photo courtesy of 余江公安在线/Weibo)

With VALORANT, Riot Games upped its anti-cheat measures, implementing the Vanguard system designed to end games the moment a cheater is detected. However, a significant number still manage to bypass the system, leading to hackers compromising games. AI cheat tools typically run outside of an operating system and are undetectable by common kernel-level anti-cheats.

According to VALORANT’s official statements on Weibo, 无畏契约 (VALORANT) has been equipped with robust features and has been committed to combating the use of cheat software and external tools since its release. However, the developer has also pointed out a worrying trend in which cheats are increasingly employing artificial intelligence technology, providing a wider range of tools to avoid detection and enhance capabilities.

During the last month, from August 25 to September 18, more than 770 cheat tools were detected, according to the official log shared, resulting in the banning of more than 39 thousand accounts and more than 10 thousand machines due to activities of trap.

(Photo courtesy of 余江公安在线/Weibo)

(Photo courtesy of 余江公安在线/Weibo)

VALORANT has been actively cooperating with Tencent’s legal, technical and security teams to ensure a safe and fair gaming environment. It plans to improve its defenses against various cheating methods and address behaviors that compromise the integrity of the game.

“Fairness is the bottom line of competitive gaming. VALORANT will continue to uphold the concept of “seeking justice to the end,” maintaining a “zero tolerance” stance toward any cheating behavior involving “add-ons.” “We are willing to maintain closer communication with players and work together to maintain a positive gaming environment in China.”

Cover photo courtesy of 余江公安在线/Weibo