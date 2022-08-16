Chinese sign of the Monkey: what does your sign say about your character?

Full of charm, the Monkey is seductive and popular, but he is best known for his intelligence. Find out more about this fantastic animal that will amaze you!

Just like Justin Timberlake and Will Smith, people born under the sign of the Monkey enjoy popularity. The Monkey likes to have fun and has a rather jovial character. The Monkey is a popular sign in Chinese astrology. Although he is intelligent, he is only the 9th animal of the zodiac. According to legend, the Jade Emperor organized a race to find out the order of the animals of the Chinese zodiac. Clever, the Rat arrives first (on the back of the Ox). The Monkey jumps from tree to tree and from rock to rock to catch up. He finally comes in ninth place, just after the Goat and the Horse, hence his place in the Chinese zodiac.

What is the character of the Monkey?

Known for his intelligence, the Monkey is also mischievous. Although he is not mean, his jokes and reflections may offend some people. The Monkey is however sociable. Cunning and shrewd, he adapts to many situations. The Monkey sometimes has an unstable character, which means that he tends to set himself unreachable goals.

Who is compatible with the Monkey?

About the Chinese zodiac sign Monkey love compatibility, this one will have great affinities with the Rat. In love, these two signs will be able to experience great passions. In friendship, they will have fun with everything and nothing. The Monkey will also be able to experience a great romance with the Dragon, another energetic and daring sign! Great complicity in sight.

Who is the sign of the Monkey?

While Will Smith, born in 1968, is an Earth Monkey, people born in 1980 are under the influence of the Metal Monkey. If you were born in 1992 like Miley Cyrus or Romeo Elvis, you are a Water Monkey. 2004 is the year of the Wood Monkey, while 2016 begins the year of the Fire Monkey. The years of the Monkey are therefore: 1944, 1957, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 and 2028.

When will be the next year of the Monkey?

Every 12 years, a new Year of the Monkey begins. Every 60 years, the Chinese sign is again associated with the same element. What makes thatin 2028 will start a new year from Earth Monkey.