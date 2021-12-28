World

Chinese station under attack, because we were close to war – Libero Quotidiano

We are not in star wars, but almost. According to a report sent by the Beijing government to the United Nations Office for Space Affairs, two of Elon Musk’s satellites would have nearly collided with the Chinese space station. The latter would have been forced to carry out evasive maneuvers on two different occasions to prevent the safety and survival of the astronauts in orbit from being endangered.

The matter seems serious, because in the event of an impact, a catastrophe in space could have seriously occurred. But for now the question has remained dormant, even if China has decided to officially complain to the United Nations: in practice, the Chinese space station Tiangong had to carry out an evasive maneuver in July and another in October to avoid a collision with the SpaceX spacecraft.

The space exploration company of billionaire Elon Musk did not want to replicate, and this created not a few discontents among Beijing’s internet users. Among other things, China is very strategic for Musk, who cannot run the risk of antagonizing it: Tesla sells about a quarter of its production in China and it is no coincidence that it also has a factory in Shanghai.

