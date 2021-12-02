Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, the WTA suspends tournaments in China and Hong Kong – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The reassurances of Beijing do not convince, the CEO Steve Simone: “Worried about the risks our players run in that country”

Beijing has tried in various ways to reassure world public opinion. But for the Wta, the association that brings together all tennis players, is not enough. With a tweet, he announced “the immediate suspension” of all tournaments in China and Hong Kong in light of the unclear situation linked to the conditions of Peng Shuai, who recently disappeared for a few weeks after having accused him of sexual harassment. former Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli.

«I cannot ask our athletes to compete there – explained the CEO of the WTA Steve Simone – In the current state of things I am also very worried about the risks that all our players and our staff could face if we were to organize events in China in 2022 ». In recent days, amusing leading tennis players, including number 1 Atp Djokovic and Japanese Noemi Osaka, had launched public appeals to soon obtain certain news on the fate of their Chinese colleague.

The WTA had already said it was dissatisfied with the reassurances from Beijing, including Peng’s videoconference with International Olympic Committee (CIO) chairman Thomas Bach. “To further protect Peng and many other women at all times, it is more necessary than ever for people to speak freely – concluded Simone – The WTA will do everything possible to protect its players. In the meantime, I hope leaders around the world keep talking so that Peng and all other women may have justice ”.