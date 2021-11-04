Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denounces: “A former deputy premier raped me.” Has the #MeeToo arrived at the Politburo?

Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star, is not the first woman to accuse a powerful man in China of sexual violence, but she is the only one, so far, to have denounced a big shot of the Communist Party: the former deputy premier and member of the Politburo Zhang Gaoli, now a 75-year-old retiree. The accusation came with a post on Weibo, the most popular social network in China, where Peng tells how, after that violence, a troubled relationship was born with Zhang that lasted several years. However, his words were short-lived: within a few minutes the Chinese government did not only obscure the offending post but also all the most recent references to the tennis player, leaving only the oldest results online. But the users were faster than the government: for what little time it remained online, the post recorded more than 100,000 views. The rest they did screenshot and shares, which are now circulating by the thousands and not only in China. In his post, Peng says the story would begin around 2007, when Zhang was the party leader in Tianjin, a large port city not far from Beijing. At the time, the girl was at the beginning of her career and often frequented the Tianjin tennis club. Right there he got to know the politician with whom he entered into a stormy relationship, which lasted until 2013, when Zhang was promoted to deputy prime minister and elected from among the seven members of the Politburo standing committee.

The violence

According to Peng’s account, the man got back to her with an invitation to play tennis doubles. On that occasion he had also brought his wife with him. But that wouldn’t stop him from going back to harassing the tennis player. That afternoon, she says, Zhang raped her. The facts allegedly took place in 2018, when the party leader had just left office to retire. The relationship between the two would be restarted, with the tennis player in a grip of pressure and threats.

Career in tennis

Through her career, Peng, now 35, has become a symbol of women’s empowerment in China. Number one in the doubles, paired with Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei, she won 16 tournaments, including Wimblendon in 2013 and Paris in 2014. And the unlikely match with a Taiwanese player gave hope to her many fans for a future of peace between the two “Chinas”. The sporting successes, which have remained indelible in the palmares of world tennis, have been so important that Peng has managed to break away from the rigid Chinese system, managing to obtain the right to keep for himself the revenues deriving from advertising, which usually must be handed over to the party. . And this time too it has been asserted. «I am not afraid, even if I will be alone – thus closes the post – An egg against the rock, a moth around the fire that courts self-destruction. I will denounce the same ».

