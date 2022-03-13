Chinese | The worst outbreak of COVID-19 infections in two years

Chinese fight against the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the last two years by doubling the cases in 24 hours.

Almost 3,400 cases were registered on Sunday, forcing millions of people to paralyze activities already close schools in shanghai. There are almost 19 provinces that are fighting against groups of the Omicron and Delta variants.

The city of Jilin has been partially closed, with hundreds of neighborhoods sealed off, an official announced on Sunday, while Yanji, an urban area of ​​nearly 700,000 people border with North KoreaIt was totally closed.

China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, has maintained a strict zero-Covid policy enforced through rapid lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing when clusters have emerged.

But the latest outbreak, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant and a spike in asymptomatic cases, is challenging that approach.

Closures and lockdowns are back

Although the infection figures in China are relatively low, the authorities are applying a “zero tolerance” strategy to find and quarantine all infected people.

the neighboring city of Changchunan industrial base of nine million people, was blocked on Friday.

The smaller cities of Siping and Dunhuaboth in Jilin province, were closed on Thursday and Friday, according to official announcements.

As cases have been rising since the end of February, the response in different parts of the country has generally been softer and more selective compared to December, when the city of Xi’an and its 13 million people were locked down for two weeks.

In China’s largest city, Shanghai, authorities have proceeded to temporarily close schools, businesses, restaurants and shopping malls for fear of direct contact, instead of enforcing mass quarantines.

However, the government has made it clear that mass closures remain an option.

Efforts that might not be enough

As cases rise, the country’s national health commission announced on Friday that it would introduce the use of rapid antigen tests.

The kits will be available online or in pharmacies for clinics and ordinary citizens to buy for “self-testing,” the health commission said.

Although nucleic acid tests will remain the main method of analysis, the measure suggests that China may be anticipating that official efforts will fail to contain the virus.

Last week, a leading Chinese scientist said that the country should aspire to coexist with the virus, like other nations, where omicron has spread like wildfire.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who frequently telegraphs high-level ideas on pandemic response, on Saturday urged regions to quickly target and eliminate outbreaks.